How can a mirror block your personal growth? According to a Feng Shui master

The placement of a mirror may seem like a simple design choice, but according to a Feng Shui master, its location could have a deeper meaning. Feng Shui for home. (Pexels)

In a recent Instagram Reel, Diamond shared a common Feng Shui belief about mirrors placed directly opposite a home's front door. And this arrangement may affect how energy flows into a space.

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Why the front door is important in Feng Shui In Feng Shui, the front door is often referred to as the "mouth of chi." It is considered the main entry point through which energy, opportunities, and abundance enter a home.

Because of this, Feng Shui practitioners pay close attention to the area around the entrance. The goal is to create a welcoming environment that allows positive energy to flow freely throughout the space.

According to Diamond, the front door plays a particularly important role in setting the energetic tone of a home.