As Interest in Feng Shui grows, an expert shares 16 habits that could help create a positive home

Also Read This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master

Recently, in an Instagram post, Feng Shui expert Stephanie McConachy shared 16 simple habits that she says can help create a more welcoming and supportive living space.

As more people explore wellness practices that go beyond meditation and mindfulness, Feng Shui is attracting attention for its focus on creating balance within the home. Rooted in ancient Chinese traditions, Feng Shui looks at how our surroundings may shape the way we feel and function each day.

Start with your home's entrance According to Feng Shui principles, the front door plays an important role because it is seen as the main entry point to the home. McConachy recommends opening the front door every morning, cleaning the front door handle regularly, and fixing squeaky hinges. Small changes like these can help make a home feel more cared for and inviting.

Clear clutter and unfinished tasks Many of McConachy's suggestions focus on dealing with things that are often overlooked. She advises replacing dead lightbulbs, throwing away old leftovers, and removing broken items from around the house.

She also recommends keeping shoes outside the house when possible and removing knives from the benchtop to create a tidier environment.

Also Read Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert

Create a calmer bedroom The bedroom is often linked to rest and relaxation in Feng Shui. To make the space feel more peaceful, McConachy suggests clearing the bedside table and making the bed every morning.

She also recommends switching off bright overhead lights after sunset and choosing softer lighting in the evening.

Make everyday routines more intentional Some of the habits are designed to bring more mindfulness into daily life. McConachy suggests saying good morning to your home, cleaning one surface before bed, and keeping the bathroom door closed.

Another tip is to sit facing the door while working, a position that Feng Shui practitioners often associate with awareness and comfort.

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