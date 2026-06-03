This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master

A dining room is often seen as a place for meals and family gatherings. But in Feng Shui, it can also represent nourishment and prosperity. That is why Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond has chosen to place a gold Buddha in her dining room and shared the meaning of the placement in a recent Instagram reel.

The meaning behind a Laughing Buddha in the dining room Many people may not expect to see a Buddha statue near a dining table. Marie Diamond says the placement carries a deeper purpose.

“The dining room is one of the spaces most connected to nourishment, abundance, family connection, and prosperity. It is where we gather, share meals, celebrate milestones, and receive the blessings of life,” she explains.

According to her, the energy placed in this room can influence the atmosphere of the home.

Significance of the gold Buddha? For Marie Diamond, the gold Buddha symbolises more than decoration.

“The Buddha symbolizes wisdom, inner peace, gratitude, and spiritual abundance. Gold adds an additional layer of prosperity, success, and elevated energy,” she says.

These elements serve as a reminder that abundance is not only about financial success.

How Feng Shui connects your home and mindset Marie Diamond believes your surroundings shape how you think and feel.

“The objects in your home are constantly communicating with your subconscious mind and influencing how you feel,” she says.

Because of this, she encourages people to be intentional with what they place in their homes.

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