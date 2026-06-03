This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master
Many people may not expect to see a Buddha statue near a dining table. A Feng shui expert shares the placement carries a deeper purpose.
A dining room is often seen as a place for meals and family gatherings. But in Feng Shui, it can also represent nourishment and prosperity. That is why Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond has chosen to place a gold Buddha in her dining room and shared the meaning of the placement in a recent Instagram reel.
The meaning behind a Laughing Buddha in the dining room
Many people may not expect to see a Buddha statue near a dining table. Marie Diamond says the placement carries a deeper purpose.
“The dining room is one of the spaces most connected to nourishment, abundance, family connection, and prosperity. It is where we gather, share meals, celebrate milestones, and receive the blessings of life,” she explains.
According to her, the energy placed in this room can influence the atmosphere of the home.
Significance of the gold Buddha?
For Marie Diamond, the gold Buddha symbolises more than decoration.
“The Buddha symbolizes wisdom, inner peace, gratitude, and spiritual abundance. Gold adds an additional layer of prosperity, success, and elevated energy,” she says.
These elements serve as a reminder that abundance is not only about financial success.
How Feng Shui connects your home and mindset
Marie Diamond believes your surroundings shape how you think and feel.
“The objects in your home are constantly communicating with your subconscious mind and influencing how you feel,” she says.
Because of this, she encourages people to be intentional with what they place in their homes.
Disclaimer: This is user-generated content from a social media post. Reader's discretion is advised.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More