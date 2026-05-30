Your front door handle could be affecting your home’s energy, according to a Feng Shui expert

In a recent Instagram reel, Feng Shui expert Marie Diamond shares a smaller detail that may not get much attention: the front door handle.

In Feng Shui, the front door is often referred to as the “mouth of chi,” a concept tied to how energy symbolically enters a home. Because of this, practitioners tend to pay close attention to entryways, from lighting and layout to cleanliness and flow.

Some practitioners believe frequently touched objects may accumulate stagnant energy over time. While this belief comes from spiritual philosophy rather than scientific evidence, rituals centred around cleansing and renewal are common across many wellness practices.

For most households, wiping down a door handle is a basic cleaning task. In certain Feng Shui traditions, however, it can carry symbolic meaning.

Her recommendation is simple. Clean the front door handle regularly, not only as a household habit but also as an intentional ritual tied to the energy you want to welcome into your home.

According to Diamond, every person entering a home touches this point. In Feng Shui symbolism, repeated contact makes the handle more than just a practical object. It becomes part of the energetic gateway between the outside world and the space inside.

For followers of Feng Shui, the practice is often less about superstition and more about becoming mindful of the environment they create around themselves.

Can a small ritual change how a space feels? Tiny rituals have become increasingly common in wellness culture. People light candles before bed, declutter to reset their mindset, or rearrange rooms to make a home feel lighter and more functional.

Feng Shui works from a similar idea. The condition of a space, according to the philosophy, can influence how people experience their surroundings emotionally and mentally.

Cleaning a front door handle may sound minor, but supporters say symbolic actions can affect how connected people feel to their homes and routines.

The ritual can also offer a moment to pause, reset intentions, and reflect on what no longer belongs in one's space or daily life.

A simple Feng Shui practice to try If you are curious about the practice, the process is uncomplicated.

Clean your front door handle the way you normally would. While doing so, take a quiet moment to think about what you want to welcome into your home or your next chapter.

Some people may focus on themes such as abundance, stronger relationships, peace of mind, or new opportunities.

Whether viewed as a Feng Shui ritual, a mindfulness exercise, or simply an intentional cleaning habit, the practice reflects a broader idea that appears across many traditions: sometimes, the smallest details can influence

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