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    June 2026 Feng Shui Guide: Easy ways to refresh your home, bedroom and workspace

    According to an feng shui expert, small changes around your home can make a space feel calmer, lighter, and more supportive this month of June.

    Published on: Jun 07, 2026 3:59 AM IST
    By Soumi Pyne
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    As June unfolds, many people look for simple ways to refresh their surroundings and create a more peaceful atmosphere. According to feng shui expert Natalie, small changes around your home can make a space feel calmer, lighter, and more supportive of your daily life.

    HT Image
    HT Image

    Feng shui is not about buying expensive items or completely redesigning a room. Often, the smallest adjustments can make the biggest difference.

    Also Read This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master

    What does feng shui literally mean?

    Feng shui is a Chinese practice whose name translates to "wind and water." It focuses on creating balance between people and their environment. The goal is to arrange your space in a way that encourages comfort, harmony, and positive energy.

    10 feng shui shifts to try this June

    What is the rule of 3 in feng shui?

    The rule of three is often used in decorating. Grouping items in threes can create a balanced and pleasing look. For example, you might place three candles, three plants, or three decorative objects together to make a space feel more harmonious.

    What are the five principles of feng shui?

    Feng shui is built around five elements:

    • Wood: Linked to growth and creativity
    • Fire: Linked to passion and energy
    • Earth: Linked to stability and grounding
    • Metal: Linked to focus and clarity
    • Water: Linked to wisdom and flow

    The idea is to create a healthy balance of these elements within your living space.

    • Soumi Pyne
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumi Pyne

      Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More

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