June 2026 Feng Shui Guide: Easy ways to refresh your home, bedroom and workspace

As June unfolds, many people look for simple ways to refresh their surroundings and create a more peaceful atmosphere. According to feng shui expert Natalie, small changes around your home can make a space feel calmer, lighter, and more supportive of your daily life. HT Image

Feng shui is not about buying expensive items or completely redesigning a room. Often, the smallest adjustments can make the biggest difference.

Also Read This could be the best Feng Shui tip for the home, according to a Feng Shui master

What does feng shui literally mean? Feng shui is a Chinese practice whose name translates to "wind and water." It focuses on creating balance between people and their environment. The goal is to arrange your space in a way that encourages comfort, harmony, and positive energy.