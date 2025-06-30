Oo Antava composer Devi Sri Prasad claims Pushpa song was copied by another singer without his authority

The song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise was a sensation when it was released. Picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, the song was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. In a recent event, DSP has now revealed that although he is immensely proud of the song, he is aware that the song has now been copied by another artist without any authorisation. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was surprised to be offered Oo Antava: ‘Never considered myself good-looking, hot woman’) Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa song Oo Antava.

What DSP said about Oo Antava

As per a report on India Today, DSP was addressing fans and media at an event, where he talked about Oo Antava, and said in Telugu, "You’ve all enjoyed the ‘Oo Antava’ song from Pushpa. I created that song in five minutes while working in my studio. There is no place on this Earth where that song hasn’t been played, and now an English singer has copied the song.”

He went on to add, "I am thinking about filing a case against them and what to do. But I am proud that our Telugu song has been copied."

More details

Although DSP did not name any artist in his speech, many fans pointed out that it was the Turkish song Anlayana, composed by Atiye. The track was released last year, and the comments section of the music video has been flooded with fans pointing out how strikingly similar it is to Oo Antava.

Oo Antava was one of the major highlights of Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a massive hit, and Samantha earned praise for her bold and captivating performance. The film, which also featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, was a huge box office success. However, in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, instead of Samantha, Sreeleela performed a special dance number titled Kissik.