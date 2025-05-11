Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was surprised to be offered Oo Antava: ‘Never considered myself good-looking, hot woman’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted fans when she lit up the screens with her sizzling dance number Oo Antava in Pushpa: The Rise, alongside Allu Arjun. The song became a huge hit, with fans drooling over Samantha's hotness. However, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha opened up about how people advised her against doing the special number. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu first Indian star to ensure pay parity for artistes on her maiden production) Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun's still from Oo Antava.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says Oo Antava was a challenge for herself

When asked if she did Oo Antava to make a statement, Samantha replied, “As much as people love to think that I do things to make statements for other people, I do it to challenge myself. Throughout my life, I have never considered myself a good-looking, hot woman. I think Oo Antava was an opportunity for me to see if I could fake it and pull it off. I had never done that before. So it was honestly a challenge to myself, and I was only going to do it once because I just accepted it as a challenge.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls shaking before first shot of Oo Antava

She further stated that she was surprised when Oo Antava was offered to her and added, “Who thinks of me for a special song — and that too, one in which I had to look really hot? I was always playing the cute, bubbly, girl-next-door. It wasn’t about the dance, it was about the attitude — the fierce, confident woman who is always comfortable in her sexuality — all of these, which I am not. People around me said, absolutely not. I was like, I liked the lyrics, I just felt nobody had offered me something like this before, and I looked at it as an opportunity. I was shaking in front of 500 junior artists before the first shot. I was so nervous.”

Oo Antava was one of the major highlights of Pushpa: The Rise. The song became a massive hit, and Samantha earned praise for her bold and captivating performance. The film, which also featured Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, was a huge box office success. However, in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, instead of Samantha, Sreeleela performed a special dance number titled Kissk.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming projects

Samantha will next be seen in The Family Man. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, and others in key roles and is scheduled to release on Prime Video in November this year. She also has Raj & DK's fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand: The Bloody Kingdom in the pipeline, which also stars Ali Fazal and is set to release on Netflix.