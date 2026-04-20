Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Vvan, Love & War, Naagzilla and more: Bollywood release calendar goes for a reshuffle

As the year progresses towards the release-heavy second half, filmmakers have played a shuffle with the original release dates of their films, locking key dates in 2026 and 2027. Here’s a dekko Bollywood release calendar reshuffles Peddi Original date: March 27, 2026 New date: April 30, 2026

The Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer was earlier supposed to arrive in theatres towards March-end, but owing to the Dhurandhar wave, and remaining post production work, Peddi was pushed to a later date. The makers released Ram’s glimpse from the film earlier this month on April 6, along with announcing the new release date to be April 30. Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Original date: March 4, 2026 New date: May 15, 2026

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 romcom Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Ananya Panday, the Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer was supposed to come to theatres on March 4. But on Sunday, the makers officially locked the new release date of May 15, while also unveiling the film’s first look on Monday. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Original date: June 5, 2026 New date: May 22, 2026

The Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde-starrer has had a journey with its release plan. Earlier slated for June 5 release, the film was pushed by a week after Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups locked the same date. But even the June 12 release plan got changed when the makers unveiled the film’s first look with a new release date of May 22, causing it to have a four-way clash with Chaand Mera Dil, Bandar and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Vvan: Force of the Forrest Original date: May 15, 2026 New date: August 28, 2026

The folk thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead was officially announced last year in May with the release date of May 15 this year. However, at a recent slate announcement event for an OTT platform, the makers revealed the new release plan, locking the date of August 28, ensuring a clash with Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Naagzilla Original date: August 14, 2026 New date: February 12, 2026

The first instalment in a planned supernatural franchise, Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan was announced with an expected Independence Day release date this year. However, recent reports stated that Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace might be also going for the same release date. And the makers of Kartik’s film seem to have taken note as they have shifted their release now to Valentine’s Day weekend next year. Love & War Original date: Christmas 2025 New date: January 21, 2027