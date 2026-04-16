Janhvi Kapoor serves monochrome business casual chic in Elie Saab ensemble for an event in Geneva

Janhvi Kapoor is taking Geneva by storm with her latest power-dressing moment. The actor attended the prestigious Watches and Wonders event, hosted by historic Swiss luxury watchmaker Baume & Mercier, serving up a masterclass in elevated business-casual chic. Sharing glimpses of her look on April 16, the actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So happy to be in Geneva with the @baumeetmercier fam.” Here's a closer breakdown of Janhvi Kapoor's look! (Instagram)

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For the event, the 29-year-old actor embraced a polished monochrome palette, stepping out in a sharply tailored blazer paired with a structured pleated skirt, elevated by thoughtful, functional accessories and minimal styling. Her outfit from Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear collection was complemented by a sleek timepiece from Baume & Mercier. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble!