Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 29th birthday in pretty pink saree during temple visit; celebs shower her with warm wishes

March 6 marked the 29th birthday of Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, and the actor appears to have celebrated the occasion with a joyful gathering of close friends and family. She shared a series of photos on Instagram on March 6, posing in a charming pink saree while also offering glimpses of the fun moments, laughter and playful shenanigans from the celebration. Celebs showered Janhvi with warm birthday wishes in the comments section! (Instagram)

The actor began her birthday on a spiritual note. Janhvi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, choosing to climb the hill shrine on foot via the historic Alipiri route. Videos and photos of her walking nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri footpath to offer prayers quickly went viral on social media, with many fans praising her devotion.

Against a lush backdrop of verdant green hills, Janhvi posed gracefully in the pink saree, sharing the photos with the caption, “Happy birthday to meeeeeee :)” followed by two red hearts. It didn’t take long for her comments section to fill up with compliments and warm birthday wishes from both fans and fellow celebrities. Notable names like Manish Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Sanjay Kapoor were among those who flooded the comments with heartfelt birthday greetings.