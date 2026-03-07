Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her 29th birthday in pretty pink saree during temple visit; celebs shower her with warm wishes
Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a spiritual visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Let's decode what she wore for the occasion.
March 6 marked the 29th birthday of Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor, and the actor appears to have celebrated the occasion with a joyful gathering of close friends and family. She shared a series of photos on Instagram on March 6, posing in a charming pink saree while also offering glimpses of the fun moments, laughter and playful shenanigans from the celebration.
The actor began her birthday on a spiritual note. Janhvi visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh, choosing to climb the hill shrine on foot via the historic Alipiri route. Videos and photos of her walking nearly 3,550 steps along the Alipiri footpath to offer prayers quickly went viral on social media, with many fans praising her devotion.
Against a lush backdrop of verdant green hills, Janhvi posed gracefully in the pink saree, sharing the photos with the caption, “Happy birthday to meeeeeee :)” followed by two red hearts. It didn’t take long for her comments section to fill up with compliments and warm birthday wishes from both fans and fellow celebrities. Notable names like Manish Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Sanjay Kapoor were among those who flooded the comments with heartfelt birthday greetings.
Let’s take a closer look at her outfit:
Janhvi’s vibrant pink drape pops against lush greenery
Janhvi’s look featured a vibrant pink sari with delicate gold borders, styled in a contemporary yet festive way. The drape was fluid and lightweight, allowing the bold pink hue to stand out while the subtle gold edging added a refined touch of traditional elegance. Paired with a short-sleeved blouse in a matching pink tone with gold detailing, the outfit created a harmonious blend of colour and shimmer.
What made the ensemble particularly striking was the pleated lower drape of the sari, which revealed intricate gold brocade patterns that added texture and contrasted beautifully with the solid drape. The pleats created a beautiful contrast against the solid pink fabric, bringing a sense of movement and traditional grandeur to the outfit. The interplay of vibrant pink and ornate gold detailing enhanced the festive appeal while keeping the styling elegant and timeless.
Minimal yet elegant accessories completed the look. Statement drop earrings, a delicate necklace, bangles, and a small bindi enhanced the traditional aesthetic without overwhelming the outfit. Soft, flowing hair and natural makeup kept the overall vibe effortless and radiant. Set against a scenic hillside backdrop, the ensemble felt bright, celebratory and graceful, embodying the charm of classic Indian festive wear with a contemporary twist.
Celebs react
Her post quickly drew warm reactions from friends, fans and industry colleagues. Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a string of red hearts in the comments, while actor Disha Patani wrote, “Happiest b’day cutie,” followed by red hearts. Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished her “Happy birthday,” adding hearts and a hugging emoji. Social media personality Orry complimented her with, “most beautiful bday girl,” while Manisha Dagore commented, “Aw happy birthday queen,” followed by a red heart. Brands joined in as well – Coca-Cola India wrote, “Happy birthday to the incredible woman that you are. Thank you for existing, QUEEEN!”, while Amazon Music India added, “Birthday girl has good music taste.”
Eshana Saha
