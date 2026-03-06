Janhvi Kapoor begins 29th birthday by climbing 3,550 steps to Tirumala Venkateswara Temple

Apart from being an actor, a loving daughter and a doting sister to Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor is also an incredibly spiritual individual. She annually visits the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, also known as the Tirupati Balaji Temple, on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary. Janhvi also often travels to the temple to seek blessings on her own birthday, accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Well, to mark her 29th birthday on March 6 this year, Janhvi returned to Tirupati. This time Shikhar was nowhere to be seen, but Janhvi was joined by her friends as she climbed 3,550 steps barefoot to offer prayers.

A video of Janhvi Kapoor’s visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, Andhra Pradesh, has now gone viral. The actor looks pretty as ever in a floral white kurta, her hair styled in a simple plait. Janhvi completed the look with white jhumkas in her ears. She climbed 3,550 steps barefoot to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, which is roughly 9-12 km and takes 4-5 hours. In the comment section, a fan gushed, “She looks very beautiful in a traditional look.😊😍❤️,” whereas another shared, “Sridevi ji yad ajaati hai😢.” Wishing Janhvi on her birthday, a netizen stated, “Many many more happy returns of the princess janhvi Kapoor long long live unlimited years god bless you All ways and I wish you a happy birthday to you 🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳.”

Back in 2024, talking about spirituality and visiting Tirupati in a chat with Curly Tales, Janhvi had shared, “In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically.” The actor had further stated, “Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on mom’s birthday.”

On the work front, Janhvi had three releases in 2025 — Homebound with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, Param Sundari co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Up next, Janhvi will share the screen with superstar Ram Charan in the much-awaited film Peddi, which will mark her second Telugu project after Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 1 (2024). Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, sports action drama Peddi is set to arrive in theatres on April 30.

We wish Janhvi a very happy birthday, and all the success at the movies this year!