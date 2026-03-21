Ananya Panday brings back skin-tight capri pants in chic business casual look paired with a Rolex watch which costs…
Ananya Panday looked incredibly chic in a power dressing outfit featuring black capri pants, a crisp white shirt and a statement Rolex watch!
Fresh off a striking hair refresh featuring feathery bangs, Ananya Panday is firmly in her Instagram era, continuing her streak of dropping one stunning look after another. On March 20, the actor shared a new set of photos embracing sharp power dressing, cheekily captioning the post, “Am I being too active on the gram now that I have bangs???”
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In the photos, Ananya delivered a fresh take on power dressing with a distinctive edge. Reviving the iconic skin-tight capri silhouette, she paired it with a crisp, untucked white shirt and a classic tie, striking the perfect balance between sharp tailoring and relaxed chic. But what truly elevated the look – apart from her banger new hairstyle – were the accessories. A Rolex Datejust watch added a touch of timeless luxury, effortlessly stealing the spotlight. Let’s decode her look!
Ananya’s modern take on power dressing
Ananya Panday served sharp, understated business casual dressing with a modern, androgynous twist. She paired a crisp, oversized white shirt with a sleek black tie, leaning into a tailored, menswear-inspired aesthetic. The shirt’s relaxed silhouette contrasts effortlessly with her fitted black leather pencil skirt, creating a balanced play on structure and fluidity.
The look was elevated with classic black pointed heels, adding polish and elongating the silhouette, while minimal yet striking accessories – a statement Rolex wristwatch and delicate blingy earrings – brought in just the right amount of glamour. Her softly tousled hair and natural, glowing makeup keep the overall vibe fresh and unfussy, allowing the clean lines of the outfit to take centre stage.
How much does her watch cost?
Adding a refined touch of quiet luxury to her sharply tailored look, Ananya’s Rolex Datejust stood out as a subtle yet powerful style statement. According to Instagram page The Indian Horology, the piece is crafted in a 36mm yellow Rolesor case – Rolex’s signature patented blend of Oystersteel and yellow gold.
Its white mother-of-pearl dial, adorned with 10 diamond hour markers, infuses a soft, luminous elegance, while the iconic Cyclops lens over the date window and fluted detailing lend it that unmistakable Rolex identity. The timepiece is completed with a Jubilee bracelet featuring an Oysterclasp and Easylink extension.
Beneath its refined exterior sits Rolex’s self-winding Calibre 3235 movement, offering a 70-hour power reserve and high precision, making it as functional as it is beautiful. Water-resistant up to 100 metres and equipped with a Parachrom hairspring, it is built for durability as much as design.
With a retail price of ₹17,04,000 (approximately $18,350), it is the kind of investment piece that effortlessly elevates any outfit, just as it does for the 27-year-old actor. A true icon in the world of horology, the Datejust is a prized possession among watch lovers – timeless, versatile, and endlessly aspirational.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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