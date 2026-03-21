Ananya Panday owns the ramp in an all-white look as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week

The designer dressed Ananya Panday in one of the chic ivory looks from his latest Fall Winter 2026 collection, White Gold. It features a stylish shirt paired with a blazer and skirt, and other standout accessory pieces. Let's decode Ananya's look.

Ananya Panday, once again, turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week . During the fashion event, Ananya walked the ramp for AFEW, the designer's easy-to-wear luxury label tailored for the modern woman's wardrobe.

The ensemble Ananya was dressed in for closing AFEW Rahul Mishra's new show at Lakme Fashion Week features a crisp white shirt with a collared neckline, front button closures, a relaxed silhouette, and full-length sleeves. To elevate the classic blouse, Rahul pinned three crystal-embellished dragonfly brooches on the bust, reminiscent of his Spring 2024 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris.

He styled Ananya's white shirt with a tennis skirt featuring a mini hem length that showed off her long legs, a pleated design for a structured silhouette, an indigo blue border lining, and an A-line fit. They completed the look with an ivory blazer featuring padded shoulders, long sleeves, notch lapels, an embroidered front panel, and a tailored fit.

Apart from the brooches, Ananya's accessories with the ensemble also included white stilettos and rings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and her freshly-cut bangs adding softness to her face, she styled her locks in soft waves.

Lastly, for the glam, Ananya went with feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, soft shimmery pink eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and a light coat of liner.