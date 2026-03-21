Ananya Panday owns the ramp in an all-white look as she turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week
At Lakme Fashion Week, Ananya Panday dazzled as the showstopper for AFEW by Rahul Mishra, showcasing the White Gold collection.
Ananya Panday, once again, turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra during the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week. During the fashion event, Ananya walked the ramp for AFEW, the designer's easy-to-wear luxury label tailored for the modern woman's wardrobe.
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The designer dressed Ananya Panday in one of the chic ivory looks from his latest Fall Winter 2026 collection, White Gold. It features a stylish shirt paired with a blazer and skirt, and other standout accessory pieces. Let's decode Ananya's look.
Ananya Panday's showstopper moment at Lakme Fashion Week
The ensemble Ananya was dressed in for closing AFEW Rahul Mishra's new show at Lakme Fashion Week features a crisp white shirt with a collared neckline, front button closures, a relaxed silhouette, and full-length sleeves. To elevate the classic blouse, Rahul pinned three crystal-embellished dragonfly brooches on the bust, reminiscent of his Spring 2024 couture collection, which he showcased in Paris.
He styled Ananya's white shirt with a tennis skirt featuring a mini hem length that showed off her long legs, a pleated design for a structured silhouette, an indigo blue border lining, and an A-line fit. They completed the look with an ivory blazer featuring padded shoulders, long sleeves, notch lapels, an embroidered front panel, and a tailored fit.
Apart from the brooches, Ananya's accessories with the ensemble also included white stilettos and rings. With her tresses left loose in a centre parting and her freshly-cut bangs adding softness to her face, she styled her locks in soft waves.
Lastly, for the glam, Ananya went with feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, soft shimmery pink eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, and a light coat of liner.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Ananya's ramp moment and showered her with praise. One Instagram user commented, “She looks like an international model.” Another wrote, “Most celebs walk the ramp like it’s homework… Ananya Pandey walks it like she owns Paris Fashion Week. No cap.”
Someone else commented, “Hate it or love it. She is the best showstopper new-gen Bollywood has.” Another wrote, “She’s our Kendall Jenner.”
About Rahul Mishra's new collection
AFEW Rahul Mishra is an acronym representing Air, Fire, Earth, Water. The new collection, White Gold, aims to revisit and reimagine Chanderi through a new lens. According to the Instagram page, the collection uses a new cotton fabric made without chemicals and with organic manure. The weaving technique used to make the clothes is called Naal, which was used almost 15-20 years ago in chanderi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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