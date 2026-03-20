Ananya Panday gives girly-chic dressing boss lady makeover in Chanel suit and stylish new bangs. Watch
Ananya Panday showcases a chic hairstyle and glam for the Call Me Bae season 2 teaser launch, featuring soft waves, feathered brows, and a glossy pink lip.
Ananya Panday is returning for season 2 of her Amazon Prime Video show Call Me Bae. Amazon Prime unveiled the first look teaser for the series during its annual event in Mumbai. For the occasion, Ananya, who will be reprising her role as Bae in the show, was dressed head-to-toe in Chanel and showed off her new bangs.
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What did Ananya Panday wear
Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, Ananya Panday, who is also the Indian global ambassador for the French luxury brand Chanel, chose an outfit from the label's Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection. She accessorised the look with Tanishq Jewellery jewels. Her ivory and black pumps were also from Chanel and part of the label's Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Let's decode her outfit and the styling:
Ananya's Chanel look features a stylish grey tweed blazer made with mixed fabrics. It features a cropped silhouette and a relaxed, oversized fit that lend a laidback vibe to the look, while the tailored, sharp structure adds a classy edge. The coat features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and an open front.
The blazer comes with a matching skirt made with the same mixed grey fabric. It features a low-rise waistline, a thigh-high slit that shows off her long legs, ornate gold buttons at the top, an embellished hem, and a black leather belt to cinch the waist.
The styling
Ananya wore the blazer and skirt combination with a black corseted blouse featuring a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a sleeveless design. For accessories, the actor chose a silver choker necklace, statement earrings, ballerina pumps, and rings.
For her hairstyle, she decided to leave her newly chopped, fresh blowout hair with bangs loose, styled in soft waves to add definition. As for the glam, she went for feathered brows, a light stroke of liner, mascara-coated lashes, a heavy dose of blush on the cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.
About Call Me Bae season 2
Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, season 2 of the Call Me Bae series will be directed by Collin D’Cunha. The new season is penned by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.
Apart from Ananya Panday, the upcoming season will feature Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Mini Mathur, and Lisa Mishra. Vir Das and Shruti Haasan will also join the cast of Call Me Bae 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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