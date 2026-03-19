Jalandhar doctor explains why skipping breakfast may harm your oral health and change mouth chemistry

She further added that saliva protects the mouth from acids, washes away the food debris, and keeps the bad bacteria at bay. Skipping breakfast delays the production of saliva.

Dr Pallavi highlighted that our mouth is dry when we wake up, as saliva production is reduced at night, which allows the growth of more bacteria. A proper breakfast does more than just give the body the required fuel. “It actually stimulates the production of saliva, which is not just ‘spit’. It is the mouth’s first line of defense,” explained Dr Pallavi.

For many working professionals, rushing through mornings, chasing deadlines, and the hurry to get out of the door often take priority over a proper breakfast. But what feels like a small compromise on a regular diet can slowly impact something we can rarely imagine, the mouth chemistry. In an exclusive chat with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Gautam, Consultant Dental Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, highlighted how skipping morning breakfasts can harm gums and disrupt mouth chemistry in the long run.

“In fact, the habit of beginning the day with a cup of coffee worsens the condition,” said Dr Gautam. “It dries the mouth, creating the perfect environment for the growth of bad bacteria, which can lead to irritation of the gums, causing inflammation, bleeding, and eventually, gum disease,” added Dr Gautam.

Weakened gums and enamel Dr Pallavi mentioned that there is already a long interval between dinner and breakfast; extending it even further can also have hidden effects. “When the mouth is empty for a long time, the amount of acids remains unregulated, which can cause the gums and the enamel to weaken,” warned Dr Pallavi.

Expert advise She advises that even the smallest changes can make a huge difference.

For instance, if you don’t have enough time in the morning to have a proper breakfast, even a quick and balanced breakfast, like fruits and nuts, or even a simple roti, can stimulate the salivary glands and regulate the pH of the mouth.