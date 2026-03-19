Jalandhar doctor explains why skipping breakfast may harm your oral health and change mouth chemistry
Skipping morning breakfasts can impact your overall health and your mouth as well, more than you can imagine.
For many working professionals, rushing through mornings, chasing deadlines, and the hurry to get out of the door often take priority over a proper breakfast. But what feels like a small compromise on a regular diet can slowly impact something we can rarely imagine, the mouth chemistry. In an exclusive chat with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Gautam, Consultant Dental Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar, highlighted how skipping morning breakfasts can harm gums and disrupt mouth chemistry in the long run.
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Increases the risk of bacteria
Dr Pallavi highlighted that our mouth is dry when we wake up, as saliva production is reduced at night, which allows the growth of more bacteria. A proper breakfast does more than just give the body the required fuel. “It actually stimulates the production of saliva, which is not just ‘spit’. It is the mouth’s first line of defense,” explained Dr Pallavi.
She further added that saliva protects the mouth from acids, washes away the food debris, and keeps the bad bacteria at bay. Skipping breakfast delays the production of saliva.
“In fact, the habit of beginning the day with a cup of coffee worsens the condition,” said Dr Gautam. “It dries the mouth, creating the perfect environment for the growth of bad bacteria, which can lead to irritation of the gums, causing inflammation, bleeding, and eventually, gum disease,” added Dr Gautam.
Weakened gums and enamel
Dr Pallavi mentioned that there is already a long interval between dinner and breakfast; extending it even further can also have hidden effects. “When the mouth is empty for a long time, the amount of acids remains unregulated, which can cause the gums and the enamel to weaken,” warned Dr Pallavi.
Expert advise
She advises that even the smallest changes can make a huge difference.
For instance, if you don’t have enough time in the morning to have a proper breakfast, even a quick and balanced breakfast, like fruits and nuts, or even a simple roti, can stimulate the salivary glands and regulate the pH of the mouth.
She also recommends drinking water first thing in the morning, which can also help to hydrate the mouth and wash away bacteria that have accumulated during the night.
“In the rush to keep up with our busy lives, our oral health is often the first casualty. But our gums are more aware of our daily routines than we think. Taking it slow for a few minutes every morning could be the key to a healthier smile,” concluded Dr Pallavi.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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