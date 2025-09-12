Janhvi Kapoor dazzles at TIFF in an embroidered suit with capri pants, fans say, ‘her style is…’

Janhvi Kapoor made her Toronto International Film Festival debut in looks that beautifully merged contemporary and traditional fashion. For her first look, she chose a custom Miu Miu saree-inspired gown. Likewise, her latest outfit’s pictures, as her stylist Rhea Kapoor shared in an August 11 post, showed Janhvi in a suit with rich traditional craftsmanship and embroidery work, and instead of regular trousers to go with the blazer, the outfit included capri pants. Her styling of the latest outfit made her fans observe one fascinating thing about the actor. Janhvi Kapoor's latest look from her TIFF tour blends heritage craftsmanship with fine contemporary tailoring. (PC: IG/@rheakapoor)

Janhvi wore a custom capri set by Ritu Kumar. The outfit featured intricate, artistic golden, black, and bronze designs of leaves, flowers, and swirling motifs. The rich embroidery set the ensemble apart, giving the modern tailoring of the blazer and capri pants a traditional touch with its detailed handiwork. The outfit included a fitted blazer and capri pants. To further enhance these two pieces, she wore a black turtleneck and black tights underneath. The tights made the capri hemline appear seamless. In an era dominated by floor-sweeping and full-length hemlines, Janhvi's capri pants make fashion enthusiasts pause, piquing intrigue about whether they are set for a comeback soon.

For accessories, she carried a golden clutch and bronze-striped heels that matched the embroidery pattern, while her hair was tucked into a neat bun.

Janhvi’s fans praised the stunning styling of this look, observing how her style keeps getting better and more elevated with each ensemble. One commented, “Love how her style is evolving, she’s certainly making the right choices most of the time,” while another hailed the styling-actor duo's energy, “Iconic, Rhea. Dream TEAM. Keep that energy. Kudos.”

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Param Sundari, starring alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in another romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, with Varun Dhawan, which is set to hit theatres on Dussehra, 2nd October.

