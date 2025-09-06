Sonam Bajwa laughs at post mocking Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, fans quip: Ek insider aur outsider dost nahi ho sakte

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's performance in her new film, Param Sundari, has received mixed reactions from audiences. Many have praised her girl-next-door image in the film, but others have criticised her accent and stereotypical depiction of a Malayali woman. Now, a video mocking Janhvi's accent in the film has earned a response from fellow actor Sonam Bajwa. Sonam Bajwa reacted to a post mocking Janhvi Kapoor's accent in Param Sundari.

Sonam Bajwa likes post mocking Janhvi

Earlier this week, content creator @analeecerejo shared a video on Instagram, mimicking Janhvi Kapoor making a call to her sister Khushi. The video features imitations of Janhvi from Param Sundari in a mocking manner. The Reel garnered hundreds of responses, including actor Sonam Bajwa dropping a comment with laugh emojis. Her Deewaniyat co-star Harshvardhan Rane also liked the post.

The internet reacts

This elicited lots of confused comments from social media users. One wrote on Reddit, "Harshvardhan Rane liked this reel too. Strange decision for the two of them to go hard on her for this because their own movie is coming soon and looks like it may end up being meme material." Another was harsher in their assessment and wrote, "Sonam Bajwa should first introspect and look at her own 'acting' skills before mocking anyone else."

One pointed out to Janhvi and Sonam's different 'status' in Bollywood and quipped, "Ek insider aur outsider kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (An insider and outsider can never be friends)."

There were many who said the video was unnecessary. "I don't like Janu at all but this hate is just getting ridiculous," complained one.

About Param Sundari

Param Sundari follows the story of Param Sachdev, a North Indian boy who falls in love with Thekkepattu Sundari Damodharan Pillai, a South Indian girl. Released on August 29, the film received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. While the cinematography, capturing the natural beauty of Kerala, was widely appreciated, the storytelling left many underwhelmed.

Sonam Bajwa's new film

Sonam Bajwa, a known name in Punjabi cinema, recently made her foray in Hindi films with Housefull 5, having done cameos in Bala and Street Dancer 3D earlier. She was most recently seen in a supporting role in Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4. Her next film is Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat opposite Harshvardhan Rane. The film will release on October 21.