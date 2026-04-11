Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and AbRam enjoy bhajan session, Janhvi Kapoor performs garba at Anant Ambani's birthday bash

One of the widely circulated videos from the event showed Ranveer Singh , Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan immersed in a soulful bhajan session. Ranveer was seen sitting beside Nita Ambani, singing along with full enthusiasm and visibly enjoying the devotional atmosphere. Gauri, seated nearby with AbRam by her side, was seen with her hands folded, soaking in the evening's spiritual vibe.

Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday in Jamnagar on April 10 with a grand, star-studded event that also marked the launch of Vantara University, an extension of his wildlife conservation initiative, Vantara. The lavish celebration saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, and glimpses from the evening have since gone viral on social media.

Another video from the bash captured Janhvi Kapoor performing garba along with other guests. Dressed elegantly in a long skirt and top, Janhvi added a festive touch to the evening as she danced gracefully during the bhajan session. Ranveer later joined her, adding to the celebratory mood. In yet another clip, both Ranveer and Janhvi were seen cutting a cake alongside Anant. While Ranveer opted for a formal blue suit, Janhvi’s traditional ensemble stood out for its elegance.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan wish Anant Ambani The birthday celebration was a glamorous affair, with several big names in attendance. Salman Khan also made an appearance and grabbed attention with his new look, sporting spectacles. He later took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for Anant, calling him a “pure soul” and expressing his admiration in his signature style. He wrote, "Ye baat suno agar yaadasht kamzor ho toh likh lo yeh aadmi desh ko bhi uthaega long live my younger brother Anant dil aur dimaag ka Ambani Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii pure soul (Listen to this, if your memory is weak then write it down: this man will lift the whole country too. Long live my younger brother Anant, an Ambani of both heart and mind. Anant Aaaaambaniiiiiiii, a pure soul) (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also extended his wishes, praising Anant for his positive contributions and encouraging him to continue his meaningful work. In his message, Shah Rukh wrote, "Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday... May you continue to do all the good u do….and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."