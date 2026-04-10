Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film slows down amid new releases, crosses ₹1053 crore

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 23: Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller became the first Bollywood film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark in India. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a bumper show in the first two weeks and held on to the momentum in its third week. But, in its fourth week, the film is showing signs of slowing down at the box office. (Also read: Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’) Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The latest report on Sacnilk states that Dhurandhar The Revenge has collected ₹5.70 crore in its 23rd day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far, even more so on a Friday because new releases have arrived in the form of the action-drama Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, and the Tamil sci-fi romance Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) featuring Pradeep Ranganathan.

Dhurandhar 2 collected ₹674.17 crore in its first week of release. In its second week, the film earned ₹263.65 crore. At the end of its third week, the film collected ₹110.60 crore. After day 23, the total India gross collections of the film is at ₹1,262.06 crore and total India net collections stand at ₹1,054.12 crore so far.

A day ago, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media to share his review of the film and slam claims about it being propaganda. He also warned Aditya and Ranveer against the evil eye.

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.