Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’

Mrunal Thakur is a huge Ranveer Singh fan and is really happy that his last release is doing wonders at the box office. Dhurandhar The Revenge scripted history as the first Bollywood film to collect ₹1000 crore. Mrunal was in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast when she shared that Ranveer is her ‘lucky charm’ and revealed why. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1032 crore, beats lifetime haul of Baahubali 2) Mrunal Thakur has spoken about the role of Ranveer Singh in shaping her career.

What Mrunal Thakur said about Ranveer Singh Talking about Ranveer, Mrunal said, “My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry at the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens… it was then when filmmakers started noticing me and that is how… I give my credit to him and this man has really helped me. Such a positive person and he deserves all the success.”

She talked about his performance in Dhurandhar and said, “The acting was not surface level. It had depth and layers. I didn't watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza… it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything.”

About Dhurandhar 2 Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.

Mrunal is gearing up for the release of the film Dacoit, which also stars Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. The film hits screens on April 10.