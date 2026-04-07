Mrunal Thakur says Ranveer Singh is the reason why she exists in the film industry: ‘He is my lucky charm’
Mrunal Thakur also showered praises for Ranveer Singh and his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge.
Mrunal Thakur is a huge Ranveer Singh fan and is really happy that his last release is doing wonders at the box office. Dhurandhar The Revenge scripted history as the first Bollywood film to collect ₹1000 crore. Mrunal was in conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast when she shared that Ranveer is her ‘lucky charm’ and revealed why. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 20: Ranveer Singh film crosses ₹1032 crore, beats lifetime haul of Baahubali 2)
What Mrunal Thakur said about Ranveer Singh
Talking about Ranveer, Mrunal said, “My heart is happy. He is my lucky charm. He is the reason why I exist in this industry at the first place. I did a commercial with him for a hair brand as a model, and when that commercial hit the screens… it was then when filmmakers started noticing me and that is how… I give my credit to him and this man has really helped me. Such a positive person and he deserves all the success.”
She talked about his performance in Dhurandhar and said, “The acting was not surface level. It had depth and layers. I didn't watch it as Ranveer Singh. I only saw it as Hamza… it was more of a character than a hero. I just feel incredibly proud of Ranveer because he is so hardworking. I pray and wish that whatever he does should be a blockbuster! He can do everything.”
About Dhurandhar 2
Dhurnadhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 in Hindi and all South Indian languages, with paid premieres on March 18. The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt.
Mrunal is gearing up for the release of the film Dacoit, which also stars Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. The film hits screens on April 10.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.