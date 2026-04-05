‘Mera chhakka Pakistan mein gira hai’: Rakesh Bedi told Sachin Tendulkar when he called to praise his work in Dhurandhar

Actor Rakesh Bedi has been singled out for praise for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh, stars Rakesh in the role of scheming and manipulative politician Jameel Jamali. From his comic timing to his ‘bachcha hai tu mera’ (you are my kid) dialogue, viewers have showered love for the actor. (Also read: Ranveer Singh said if Dhurandhar 2 made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi) Rakesh Bedi revealed Sachin Tendulkar saw Dhurandhar 2 and called him to say he loved his performance.

What Rakesh Bedi said In a new conversation with The Lallantop, Rakesh said that many people called him to praise his work on the film, but the one call that really meant a lot to him was from Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin is a former Indian cricketer widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in history.

Rakesh said, “Boley, ‘Rakesh ji, maza aa gaya! Kya chhakka maara apne!’ Maine bola, 'Haa tumne bahut chakke maare hain, but tumhare chhakke India mein girey hain. Mera chhakka Pakistan mein gira hai (He said he enjoyed the film, and said what a six you hit! I replied that you’ve hit many sixes, but yours landed in India, but mine landed in Pakistan).”

Spoilers for Dhurandhar 2 ahead! Rakesh's hilarious response referenced his character in Dhurandhar The Revenge. His character, a politician who has stayed and become a major face in Lyari, Pakistan, for over three decades, hides a huge secret that is only revealed at the end of the film. He finally shares with his son-in-law Hamza (Ranveer Singh) that he is also an Indian spy like him.

About Dhurandhar The first film showed Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates gangs in Lyari to eliminate a terror network targeting India while also climbing the power ladder within Pakistan’s underworld. It revolved around covert intelligence operations in the background of geopolitical and terror events like the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament Attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The sequel showed how he was trained to become Hamza Ali Mazari. It also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film also featured an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Ranveer. Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor and Sanjay Dutt. The film has crossed ₹1000 crore net domestically and ₹ 1,500 crore gross worldwide so far. From Alia Bhatt to Vicky Kaushal, Allu Arjun to Rajinikanth, several actors have praised the film on social media after its release.