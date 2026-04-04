Dhurandhar 2 will run in theatres for 3-4 months, claims Dacoit star Adivi Sesh: 'It's like IPL'

At the trailer launch, Adivi was asked about the change in release date of the film. He said, “We were going to release it on March 19 and for the South version the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu new year is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar 's phenomenal Dhurandhar.”

Adivi Sesh's upcoming film Dacoit was initially set to release in theatres on March 19. The makers then announced that Dacoit has been rescheduled to allow for a more favourable release for each film. It avoided a clash with Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge . The film is now set to release in theatres next week. At the trailer launch event for the film, Adivi has finally spoken about the postponement and commented on the ‘phenomenon’ that is Dhurandhar 2.

He went on to respond to a question about whether Dhurandhar's unstoppable box office run could still impact Dacoit. He said, “I think it (Dhurandhar running in theatres) will go on for another three-four months and it should continue to run (in theatres). It's like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture. However, there's room for different kinds of cinema and those who are not getting tickets for Dhurandhar can come and watch our film.”

About Dacoit Directed by debutant Shaneil Deo, the film stars Adivi Sesh as an inspector. The story revolves around two former lovers who are forced to work together to carry out a series of robberies that change their lives. The film also features Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in pivotal roles.

About Dhurandhar Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, in which Ranveer plays an Indian spy dismantling the gangs of Lyari. Based on true incidents, the film is set in the early 2000s, and also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor and R Madhavan.

The sequel was released in theatres on March 19. It delves into the origins of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi, revealing the motivations behind his mission. The film also takes the story forward, showing him taking control of the power dynamics in Lyari while working to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan that threatens India. The film, now in its third week, is still going strong at the box office.