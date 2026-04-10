Quote of the day by Anant Ambani: ‘There are many people in more pain than me hence I am grateful to God for everything’

April 10 marks the birthday of Anant Ambani, and to commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day reflects his deeply personal outlook on resilience, gratitude, and the power of family. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant has often stayed away from the spotlight, but in recent times, he has opened up about his health journey and personal struggles. Radhika Merchant was Anant Ambani's rock during his health-related struggles.

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In a candid interview with India Today ahead of his February 2024 pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, he spoke about battling severe health challenges, including obesity since childhood, and how his wife Radhika Merchant and his family stood firmly by his side. Their unwavering support, he shared, became his greatest source of strength through his journey.

What Anant Ambani said Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani shared:

“They (his family) always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.”