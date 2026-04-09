Quote of the day by Jaya Bachchan: ‘When I plan, things go wrong. When I do things without planning, it comes from…’

During the interview , Bachchan was asked a thought-provoking question about whether life had ever challenged her early assumptions – the kind we often form in youth about who we will become and how our lives will unfold. It was a question about certainty versus experience, and how life’s unpredictability reshapes our sense of self. In response, she offered a refreshingly honest perspective that rejects overthinking and embraces instinct.

Today’s quote of the day comes from Jaya Bachchan , as April 9 marks the birthday of one of Bollywood’s most formidable voices – often described as the industry’s unapologetically candid force who takes nonsense from no one. With a career spanning decades across cinema and politics, she has remained known not just for her performances but for her fiercely independent mindset. This spirit was on full display during her conversation with Barkha Dutt on We The Women Asia 2025, where she reflected on life, choices, and the futility of rigid planning.

The Silsila actor said: “You know Barkha, I am not that kind of a person. I don't think about 'we will do this' or 'we will do that.' At that moment, whatever felt right, I did it. I didn't think beyond that. And I feel that I have never planned because when I plan, things go wrong. When I do things without planning, it comes from within; it does not come from here [the head]. And I am a Hridayajeevi (one who lives by the heart), I am not a Buddhijeevi (an intellectual or someone who lives by the intellect).”

What Jaya Bachchan’s words really mean At its core, Jaya’s words challenge the modern obsession with meticulous planning and control. We are often taught to map out our futures, to strategise every move, and to treat life like a carefully constructed blueprint. But her philosophy suggests the opposite – that life rarely follows a script, and that overplanning can sometimes disconnect us from our instincts.

By identifying herself as a Hridayajeevi, the Rajya Sabha MP places trust in intuition over intellect, in feeling over calculation. It is a reminder that not everything meaningful can be reasoned out; some of the most authentic choices emerge when we stop overanalysing and simply act on what feels right. The unpredictability of life, rather than being something to fear, becomes its most exciting aspect – the part where growth, surprise, and self-discovery truly happen.