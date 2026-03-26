Jaya Bachchan fumes over being interrupted during Parliament speech: ‘Bacche baith jao’ | Video

“If someone starts talking, the attention will divert towards them. If I am talking, your attention will be towards me,” Bachchan told the chair.

As Jaya Bachchan began speaking, she gave greetings for Ram Navami to be celebrated on Thursday. Following this, some members spoke from the other side.

A viral video from her address also showed her questioning the chair, Dr Dinesh Sharma: “How can you cut my time? I'll go to the Well.”

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday lashed out at some member for interrupting her speech in Rajya Sabha. While speaking on the Transgender Persons Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha, Bachchan said, “Bacche baith jao” (sit down, child), after being interrupted.

The clip also showed the chair scolding the members and asking them to sit. He also told Jaya Bachchan to stick to the subjet as she was losing time. To this, Bachchan says that her time is in the hands of the chair.

While Bachchan waits for other members to stop talking, the chair again reminds her that she is losing her time, to which she interjects by saying, “You cannot take my time,” adding that she will go to the well. A well is an open area in the centre of the parliament in front of the chair.

Also read: ‘Deeply regressive proposal’: Shashi Tharoor comes down heavily on new Transgender Bill

Opposition opposes Transgender Person Amendment Bill Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday opposed the Transgender Persons (Amendment) Bill and demanded that it be either withdrawn or referred to a select committee of Parliament.

Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan questioned the"urgency" in bringing this bill, questioning why it “can't it be examined with the depth and care it deserves?”

Also read: Parliament passes bill to amend transgender law amid backlash from opposition, activists

Bachchan said that transgender persons were kept in the houses of kings and queens to provide security to women in old times. "They were considered safe, but today suddenly the government is feeling very unsafe with their presence," she said.

She requested to withdraw the bill and bring it back after consideration in the Monsoon session.