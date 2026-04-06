Nita Ambani wears daughter Isha Ambani's glittering gold Sabyasachi saree from 2020 for 2026 awards night. See pics
Nita Ambani attended an awards show on April 5 in a stunning Sabyasachi saree, which was previously worn by her daughter, Isha Ambani, back in 2020.
On April 5, Screen Awards 2026 unfolded in Mumbai, as a dazzling celebration of cinema and style, with the industry’s biggest names stepping out in their most striking fashion moments. Yet, it was businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani who effortlessly stole the spotlight, shimmering in a sequinned Sabyasachi creation.
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In a thoughtful nod to sustainable luxury, her look carried a deeper story – Sabyasachi's ‘Akashtara’ cocktail saree was previously worn by her daughter Isha Ambani in 2020 for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding in Mumbai. The Reliance Foundation Chairperson presented the best actor award at the grand ceremony to none other than Ranveer Singh, for his stellar performance in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, while draped in the stunning ensemble.
Let’s take a closer look at her outfit for the night:
Nita Ambani stuns in Sabyasachi cocktail saree
Reviving the archival Sabyasachi creation, Nita Ambani brought heirloom fashion back into the spotlight, proving that true elegance transcends time. Rendered in a luminous champagne-gold hue, the ‘Akashtara’ saree, carefully selected from the designer’s Summer 2020 ‘The Margarita’ cocktail ensembles collection, was richly embellished with hand-embroidered sequins and tonal embellishments that caught the light, creating a mesmerising liquid-metal effect. The fabric moved with a graceful fluidity, while the finely detailed, jewel-encrusted border lent definition to the otherwise seamless shimmer.
The sleeveless blouse, cut in a clean, structured silhouette, featured a satin-like finish that offered a soft contrast to the dense embellishment of the drape. Its minimalist design – marked by a unique lightly collared, V-neckline and precise tailoring – allowed the saree’s ornate texture to remain the focal point, while still contributing to the overall polished, couture-like finish of the ensemble.
Accessories and styling
Nita Ambani’s styling was refined and intentional, allowing the saree’s craftsmanship to take centre stage. The businesswoman paired the look with statement chandelier earrings encrusted with diamonds, complemented by a coordinated bracelet stack on one arm and a classic glittering timepiece on the other, that lent a touch of understated luxury.
A sculptural potli bag, featuring a pearl-like orb suspended within intertwined circular metallic accents, added a distinctive modern edge. The statement piece brought in an element of old-world charm while seamlessly complementing the contemporary glamour of the ensemble.
Completing the ensemble was her signature beauty approach – soft, voluminous waves that framed her face, paired with luminous, dewy makeup that highlighted her natural features. A subtle bindi and neutral tones brought in a distinctly traditional sensibility, rounding off the look with effortless grace.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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