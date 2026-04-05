Nita Ambani ditches her regal sarees, suits for chic black outfit in unseen pics from Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday bash
Nita Ambani turned heads in an elegant black outfit at Swati Piramal's 70th birthday party, marking a departure from her usual designer sarees and heavy suits.
When the Ambani family gathers for a celebration, the world usually expects a parade of heavy Banarasi silks, ornate lehengas, and high-octane couture. However, for the 70th birthday of Swati Piramal on March 28 — mother-in-law to Isha Ambani — the family matriarch Nita Ambani took a refreshing detour into modern, understated elegance. Also read | Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics
New unseen glimpses shared by the fan page Ambani Update on Instagram on April 5 reveal a celebration that felt more like a sophisticated garden soiree than a formal gala, with Nita Ambani leading the style shift.
All about Nita Ambani's elegant party look
Nita Ambani, known for her collection of exquisite traditional Indian handlooms and custom Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla looks, opted for a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.
She wore a sophisticated black lace outfit featuring delicate floral embroidery and a tapered silhouette. The look was a sharp contrast to the floor-sweeping silhouettes she typically sports at weddings or high-profile NMACC events. Also read | Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in molten gold silk saree and huge emerald-and-ruby necklace to mark 3 years of NMACC
By choosing a western look over a designer suit or saree, Nita Ambani showed off a functional yet luxurious look. It was chic and perfectly suited for an evening that blended family with high-society glamour. She kept it classic with statement accessories and a polished blowout, ensuring the look remained regal yet modern.
About Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday celebration
The venue for Swati Piramal’s birthday celebration was transformed into a whimsical, nature-inspired wonderland. The decoration was a masterclass in ethereal birthday decor.
The most striking feature was the ceiling, adorned with massive, glowing butterfly installations that seemed to float above the guests. Giant, translucent mushroom sculptures were scattered throughout the lawn, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. A grand staircase was draped in lush purple flowers and greenery, serving as a lush backdrop for the VIP seating area.
What Isha Ambani and others wore
Isha Ambani perfectly complemented her mother’s chic vibe at the birthday bash. Stepping away from her usual heavy couture, Isha looked radiant in a vintage-inspired black floral midi dress by Alessandra Rich, reportedly worth over ₹1.3 lakh. The dress featured delicate ruffles and a bow neckline.
The star-studded front row also saw Mukesh Ambani dressed in a relaxed, striped shirt and black trousers, mirroring the evening's casual-luxe dress code. Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted in a neutral-toned, structured jacket, looking sharp as he joined the Ambani family.
Swati Piramal, the woman of the hour, was surrounded by family and friends in a setting that celebrated her milestone birthday. She wore an embellished red and golden suit with statement emerald and diamond jewellery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.