Nita Ambani ditches her regal sarees, suits for chic black outfit in unseen pics from Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday bash

When the Ambani family gathers for a celebration, the world usually expects a parade of heavy Banarasi silks, ornate lehengas, and high-octane couture. However, for the 70th birthday of Swati Piramal on March 28 — mother-in-law to Isha Ambani — the family matriarch Nita Ambani took a refreshing detour into modern, understated elegance. Also read | Isha Ambani embraces vintage fashion in floral dress worth more than ₹1 lakh at Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday. See pics Nita Ambani with Mukesh Ambani and others at Swati Piramal's 70th birthday celebration in Mumbai. (Instagram/ ambani_update)

New unseen glimpses shared by the fan page Ambani Update on Instagram on April 5 reveal a celebration that felt more like a sophisticated garden soiree than a formal gala, with Nita Ambani leading the style shift.

All about Nita Ambani's elegant party look Nita Ambani, known for her collection of exquisite traditional Indian handlooms and custom Manish Malhotra and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla looks, opted for a sleek, contemporary aesthetic.

She wore a sophisticated black lace outfit featuring delicate floral embroidery and a tapered silhouette. The look was a sharp contrast to the floor-sweeping silhouettes she typically sports at weddings or high-profile NMACC events. Also read | Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in molten gold silk saree and huge emerald-and-ruby necklace to mark 3 years of NMACC

By choosing a western look over a designer suit or saree, Nita Ambani showed off a functional yet luxurious look. It was chic and perfectly suited for an evening that blended family with high-society glamour. She kept it classic with statement accessories and a polished blowout, ensuring the look remained regal yet modern.

About Swati Piramal’s 70th birthday celebration The venue for Swati Piramal’s birthday celebration was transformed into a whimsical, nature-inspired wonderland. The decoration was a masterclass in ethereal birthday decor.

The most striking feature was the ceiling, adorned with massive, glowing butterfly installations that seemed to float above the guests. Giant, translucent mushroom sculptures were scattered throughout the lawn, creating a fairytale-like atmosphere. A grand staircase was draped in lush purple flowers and greenery, serving as a lush backdrop for the VIP seating area.

What Isha Ambani and others wore Isha Ambani perfectly complemented her mother’s chic vibe at the birthday bash. Stepping away from her usual heavy couture, Isha looked radiant in a vintage-inspired black floral midi dress by Alessandra Rich, reportedly worth over ₹1.3 lakh. The dress featured delicate ruffles and a bow neckline.

The star-studded front row also saw Mukesh Ambani dressed in a relaxed, striped shirt and black trousers, mirroring the evening's casual-luxe dress code. Actor Akshay Kumar was spotted in a neutral-toned, structured jacket, looking sharp as he joined the Ambani family.

Swati Piramal, the woman of the hour, was surrounded by family and friends in a setting that celebrated her milestone birthday. She wore an embellished red and golden suit with statement emerald and diamond jewellery.