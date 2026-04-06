Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar wins big, Ranveer Singh gets Best Actor trophy

Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards, with Ranveer Singh taking home the Best Actor trophy. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was named the Best Film award at the ceremony. Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, was up against films such as Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon, and Chhaava.

Aditya Dhar was named Best Director for his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his portrayal of an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role as a gangster in Dhurandhar.

The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Film Dhadak 2

Dhurandhar

Haq

Homebound – Winner

Saiyaara

Sitaare Zameen Par

Superboys Of Malegaon

Chaava

Best Actor (Female) Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2)

Yami Gautam (Haq) – Winner

Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop)

Konkona Sen Sharma (Metro… In Dino)

Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi)

Radhika Apte (Sister Midnight)

Kriti Sanon (Tere Ishk Mein)

Best Actor (Male) Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava)

Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2)

Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar) – Winner

Vishal Jethwa (Homebound)

Ishaan Khatter (Homebound)

Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable)

Adarsh Gourav (Superboys Of Malegaon)

Best Director Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (Chhaava)

Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar) – Winner

Suparn S Varma (Haq)

Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

Raam Reddy (Jugnuma: The Fable)

Mohit Suri (Saiyaara)

Reema Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) Divya Dutta (Chhaava)

Sheeba Chadha (Haq)

Shalini Vatsa (Homebound) – Winner

Dolly Ahluwalia (Sitaare Zameen Par)

Manjiri Pupala (Superboys Of Malegao)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar) – Winner

Rakesh Bedi (Dhurandhar)

Naseeruddin Shah (Gustaakh Ishq)

Saurabh Shukla (Jolly LLB 3)

Deepak Dobriyal (Jugnuma: The Fable)

Best Action 120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Deva

Dhurandhar – Winner

Jaat

Best Background Score Chhaava (AR Rahman)

Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev) – Winner

Haq (Sandeep Chowta)

Homebound (Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor)

Saiyaara (John Stewart Eduri)

Best Choreography Azaad – Ui Amma (Bosco Leslie Martis)

Deva – Bhasad Macha (Bosco Leslie Martis)

Dhurandhar – Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) – Winner

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Panwadi Song (Ganesh Acharya)

Thamma – Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka (Vijay Ganguly)

Best Cinematography Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha) – Winner

Homebound (Pratik Shah)

Humans in the Loop (Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini, Gunjan Jaywant)

Jugnuma: The Fable (Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar)

Superboys of Malegaon (Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC)

Best Costume Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) – Winner

Dhurandhar (Smriti Chauhan) – Winner

Gustaakh Ishq (Manish Malhotra, Shivank Vikram Kapoor)

Homebound (Rohit Chaturvedi)

Superboys of Malegaon (Bhawna Sharma)

Best Dialogue Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar) – Winner

Haq (Reshu Nath)

Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover, Shreedhar Dubey)

Jolly LLB 3 (Subhash Kapoor)

Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover, Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer)

Best Editing Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker) – Winner

Haq (Ninad Khanolkar)

Homebound (Nitin Baid)

Saiyaara (Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana)

Superboys of Malegaon (Anand Subaya)

Best Film for Gender Sensitivity Dhadak 2

Haq – Winner

Humans in the Loop

Mrs

The Great Shamsuddin Family

Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)

Haq (Reshu Nath)

Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy) – Winner

Humans in the Loop (Aranya Sahay)

Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover)

Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

Chhaava (Shrikant Desai)

Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza) – Winner

Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat)

Homebound (Khyati Malhotra)

Superboys of Malegaon (Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat)

Best Song Dhurandhar – Title Track, Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev, Charanjit Ahuja)

Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Shashwat Sachdev)

Saiyaara – Title Track, Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) – Winner

Saiyaara – Barbaad (The Rish)

Saiyaara – Humsafar (Sachet-Parampara)

Best Lyrics Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Irshad Kamil)

Gustaakh Ishq – Ul Julool Ishq (Gulzar) – Winner

Homebound – Yaar Mere (Varun Grover)

Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Irshad Kamil)

Superboys of Malegaon – Bande (Javed Akhtar)

Best Playback Singer (Male) Dhurandhar – Dhurandhar Title Track (Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq)

Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, Armaan Khan)

Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Faheem Abdullah) – Winner

Saiyaara – Dhun (Arijit Singh)

Saiyaara – Barbaad (Jubin Nautiyal)

Best Playback Singer (Female) Dhurandhar – Shararat (Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi)

Metro… In Dino – Qayde Se (Shreya Ghoshal)

Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Shreya Ghoshal) – Winner

Saiyaara – Barbaad (Shilpa Rao)

Saiyaara – Humsafar (Parampara Tandon)

Best Production Design Chhaava (Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray)

Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray) – Winner

Gustaakh Ishq (Madhumita Sen, Ajay Sharma)

Homebound (Khyatee Kanchan)

Superboys of Malegaon (Sally White)

Haq (Sonam Singh, Abhijit Gaonkar)

Kesari Chapter 2 (Rita Ghosh)

Best Sound Design Chhaava (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)

Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee) – Winner

Homebound (Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego)

Humans in the Loop (Kalhan Raina)

Saiyaara (Ganesh Gangadharan)

Best Special Effects 120 Bahadur

Chhaava

Dhurandhar – Winner

Jugnuma: The Fable

Thamma

Breakthrough Debut Director Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2) – Winner

Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark)

Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop)

Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2)

Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight)

Breakthrough New Actor (Female) Rasha Thadani (Azaad)

Sara Arjun (Dhurandhar)

Ridhima Singh (Humans in the Loop)

Aneet Padda (Saiyaara) – Winner

Shubhangi Dutt (Tanvi the Great)

Breakthrough New Actor (Male) Mohit Agarwal (Agra)

Aaman Devgan (Azaad)

Samuel Abiola Robinson (Dilli Dark)

Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi)

Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara) – Winner

OTT categories Best OTT Film

Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai

Stolen – Winner

The Great Shamsuddin Family

The Mehta Boys

Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film Fatima Sana Shaikh (Aap Jaisa Koi_

Sanya Malhotra (Mrs) – Winner

Radhika Apte (Saali Mohabbat)

Saba Azad (Songs of Paradise)

Mia Maelzer (Stolen)

The Great Shamsuddin Family (Farida Jalal)

Shreya Chaudhry (The Mehta Boys)

Best Actor (Male) – OTT film Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende)

Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders)

Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen) – Winner

Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

Best Director – OTT film Arati Kadav (Mrs)

Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders)

Karan Tejpal (Stolen) – Winner

Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family)

Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

Best Script – OTT film Mrs

Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

Songs of Paradise

Stolen – Winner

The Mehta Boys