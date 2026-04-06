Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar wins big, Ranveer Singh gets Best Actor trophy
Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar was named Best Director for film Dhurandhar, while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy.
Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards, with Ranveer Singh taking home the Best Actor trophy. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was named the Best Film award at the ceremony.
Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, was up against films such as Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon, and Chhaava.
Aditya Dhar was named Best Director for his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his portrayal of an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role as a gangster in Dhurandhar.
The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Film
Dhadak 2
Dhurandhar
Haq
Homebound – Winner
Saiyaara
Sitaare Zameen Par
Superboys Of Malegaon
Chaava
Best Actor (Female)
Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2)
Yami Gautam (Haq) – Winner
Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop)
Konkona Sen Sharma (Metro… In Dino)
Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi)
Radhika Apte (Sister Midnight)
Kriti Sanon (Tere Ishk Mein)
Best Actor (Male)
Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava)
Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2)
Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar) – Winner
Vishal Jethwa (Homebound)
Ishaan Khatter (Homebound)
Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable)
Adarsh Gourav (Superboys Of Malegaon)
Best Director
Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (Chhaava)
Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar) – Winner
Suparn S Varma (Haq)
Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)
Raam Reddy (Jugnuma: The Fable)
Mohit Suri (Saiyaara)
Reema Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Divya Dutta (Chhaava)
Sheeba Chadha (Haq)
Shalini Vatsa (Homebound) – Winner
Dolly Ahluwalia (Sitaare Zameen Par)
Manjiri Pupala (Superboys Of Malegao)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar) – Winner
Rakesh Bedi (Dhurandhar)
Naseeruddin Shah (Gustaakh Ishq)
Saurabh Shukla (Jolly LLB 3)
Deepak Dobriyal (Jugnuma: The Fable)
Best Action
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Deva
Dhurandhar – Winner
Jaat
Best Background Score
Chhaava (AR Rahman)
Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev) – Winner
Haq (Sandeep Chowta)
Homebound (Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor)
Saiyaara (John Stewart Eduri)
Best Choreography
Azaad – Ui Amma (Bosco Leslie Martis)
Deva – Bhasad Macha (Bosco Leslie Martis)
Dhurandhar – Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) – Winner
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Panwadi Song (Ganesh Acharya)
Thamma – Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka (Vijay Ganguly)
Best Cinematography
Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha) – Winner
Homebound (Pratik Shah)
Humans in the Loop (Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini, Gunjan Jaywant)
Jugnuma: The Fable (Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar)
Superboys of Malegaon (Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC)
Best Costume
Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) – Winner
Dhurandhar (Smriti Chauhan) – Winner
Gustaakh Ishq (Manish Malhotra, Shivank Vikram Kapoor)
Homebound (Rohit Chaturvedi)
Superboys of Malegaon (Bhawna Sharma)
Best Dialogue
Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar) – Winner
Haq (Reshu Nath)
Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover, Shreedhar Dubey)
Jolly LLB 3 (Subhash Kapoor)
Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover, Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer)
Best Editing
Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker) – Winner
Haq (Ninad Khanolkar)
Homebound (Nitin Baid)
Saiyaara (Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana)
Superboys of Malegaon (Anand Subaya)
Best Film for Gender Sensitivity
Dhadak 2
Haq – Winner
Humans in the Loop
Mrs
The Great Shamsuddin Family
Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)
Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)
Haq (Reshu Nath)
Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy) – Winner
Humans in the Loop (Aranya Sahay)
Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover)
Best Hairstyling & Make-Up
Chhaava (Shrikant Desai)
Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza) – Winner
Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat)
Homebound (Khyati Malhotra)
Superboys of Malegaon (Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat)
Best Song
Dhurandhar – Title Track, Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev, Charanjit Ahuja)
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Shashwat Sachdev)
Saiyaara – Title Track, Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) – Winner
Saiyaara – Barbaad (The Rish)
Saiyaara – Humsafar (Sachet-Parampara)
Best Lyrics
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Irshad Kamil)
Gustaakh Ishq – Ul Julool Ishq (Gulzar) – Winner
Homebound – Yaar Mere (Varun Grover)
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Irshad Kamil)
Superboys of Malegaon – Bande (Javed Akhtar)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Dhurandhar – Dhurandhar Title Track (Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq)
Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, Armaan Khan)
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Faheem Abdullah) – Winner
Saiyaara – Dhun (Arijit Singh)
Saiyaara – Barbaad (Jubin Nautiyal)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Dhurandhar – Shararat (Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi)
Metro… In Dino – Qayde Se (Shreya Ghoshal)
Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Shreya Ghoshal) – Winner
Saiyaara – Barbaad (Shilpa Rao)
Saiyaara – Humsafar (Parampara Tandon)
Best Production Design
Chhaava (Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray)
Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray) – Winner
Gustaakh Ishq (Madhumita Sen, Ajay Sharma)
Homebound (Khyatee Kanchan)
Superboys of Malegaon (Sally White)
Haq (Sonam Singh, Abhijit Gaonkar)
Kesari Chapter 2 (Rita Ghosh)
Best Sound Design
Chhaava (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)
Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee) – Winner
Homebound (Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego)
Humans in the Loop (Kalhan Raina)
Saiyaara (Ganesh Gangadharan)
Best Special Effects
120 Bahadur
Chhaava
Dhurandhar – Winner
Jugnuma: The Fable
Thamma
Breakthrough Debut Director
Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2) – Winner
Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark)
Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop)
Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2)
Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight)
Breakthrough New Actor (Female)
Rasha Thadani (Azaad)
Sara Arjun (Dhurandhar)
Ridhima Singh (Humans in the Loop)
Aneet Padda (Saiyaara) – Winner
Shubhangi Dutt (Tanvi the Great)
Breakthrough New Actor (Male)
Mohit Agarwal (Agra)
Aaman Devgan (Azaad)
Samuel Abiola Robinson (Dilli Dark)
Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi)
Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara) – Winner
OTT categories
Best OTT Film
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai
Stolen – Winner
The Great Shamsuddin Family
The Mehta Boys
Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film
Fatima Sana Shaikh (Aap Jaisa Koi_
Sanya Malhotra (Mrs) – Winner
Radhika Apte (Saali Mohabbat)
Saba Azad (Songs of Paradise)
Mia Maelzer (Stolen)
The Great Shamsuddin Family (Farida Jalal)
Shreya Chaudhry (The Mehta Boys)
Best Actor (Male) – OTT film
Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende)
Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders)
Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen) – Winner
Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)
Best Director – OTT film
Arati Kadav (Mrs)
Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders)
Karan Tejpal (Stolen) – Winner
Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family)
Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)
Best Script – OTT film
Mrs
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
Songs of Paradise
Stolen – Winner
The Mehta Boys
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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