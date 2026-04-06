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    Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar wins big, Ranveer Singh gets Best Actor trophy

    Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar was named Best Director for film Dhurandhar, while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy.

    Apr 6, 2026, 07:38:46 IST
    By Sugandha Rawal
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    Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar emerged as the biggest winner of the night, bagging 14 awards, with Ranveer Singh taking home the Best Actor trophy. Meanwhile, Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound was named the Best Film award at the ceremony.

    Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday.
    Screen Awards 2026 full list of winners: The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday.

    Homebound, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, was up against films such as Dhadak 2, Dhurandhar, Haq, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par, Superboys of Malegaon, and Chhaava.

    Aditya Dhar was named Best Director for his blockbuster film Dhurandhar, while Ranveer Singh took home the Best Actor (Male) trophy for his portrayal of an Indian spy operating in Pakistan. Akshaye Khanna won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role as a gangster in Dhurandhar.

    The award ceremony was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Here’s the full list of winners:

    Best Film

    Dhadak 2

    Dhurandhar

    Haq

    Homebound – Winner

    Saiyaara

    Sitaare Zameen Par

    Superboys Of Malegaon

    Chaava

    Best Actor (Female)

    Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2)

    Yami Gautam (Haq) – Winner

    Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop)

    Konkona Sen Sharma (Metro… In Dino)

    Monika Panwar (Nishaanchi)

    Radhika Apte (Sister Midnight)

    Kriti Sanon (Tere Ishk Mein)

    Best Actor (Male)

    Vicky Kaushal (Chhaava)

    Siddhant Chaturvedi (Dhadak 2)

    Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar) – Winner

    Vishal Jethwa (Homebound)

    Ishaan Khatter (Homebound)

    Manoj Bajpayee (Jugnuma: The Fable)

    Adarsh Gourav (Superboys Of Malegaon)

    Best Director

    Laxman Ramchandra Utekar (Chhaava)

    Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar) – Winner

    Suparn S Varma (Haq)

    Neeraj Ghaywan (Homebound)

    Raam Reddy (Jugnuma: The Fable)

    Mohit Suri (Saiyaara)

    Reema Kagti (Superboys Of Malegaon)

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

    Divya Dutta (Chhaava)

    Sheeba Chadha (Haq)

    Shalini Vatsa (Homebound) – Winner

    Dolly Ahluwalia (Sitaare Zameen Par)

    Manjiri Pupala (Superboys Of Malegao)

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

    Akshaye Khanna (Dhurandhar) – Winner

    Rakesh Bedi (Dhurandhar)

    Naseeruddin Shah (Gustaakh Ishq)

    Saurabh Shukla (Jolly LLB 3)

    Deepak Dobriyal (Jugnuma: The Fable)

    Best Action

    120 Bahadur

    Chhaava

    Deva

    Dhurandhar – Winner

    Jaat

    Best Background Score

    Chhaava (AR Rahman)

    Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev) – Winner

    Haq (Sandeep Chowta)

    Homebound (Naren Chandavarkar, Benedict Taylor)

    Saiyaara (John Stewart Eduri)

    Best Choreography

    Azaad – Ui Amma (Bosco Leslie Martis)

    Deva – Bhasad Macha (Bosco Leslie Martis)

    Dhurandhar – Shararat (Vijay Ganguly) – Winner

    Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Panwadi Song (Ganesh Acharya)

    Thamma – Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka (Vijay Ganguly)

    Best Cinematography

    Dhurandhar (Vikash Nowlakha) – Winner

    Homebound (Pratik Shah)

    Humans in the Loop (Monica Tiwari, Harshit Saini, Gunjan Jaywant)

    Jugnuma: The Fable (Sunil Ramkrishna Borkar)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Swapnil. S. Sonawane (ISC)

    Best Costume

    Chhaava (Sheetal Iqbal Sharma) – Winner

    Dhurandhar (Smriti Chauhan) – Winner

    Gustaakh Ishq (Manish Malhotra, Shivank Vikram Kapoor)

    Homebound (Rohit Chaturvedi)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Bhawna Sharma)

    Best Dialogue

    Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar) – Winner

    Haq (Reshu Nath)

    Homebound (Neeraj Ghaywan, Varun Grover, Shreedhar Dubey)

    Jolly LLB 3 (Subhash Kapoor)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover, Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer)

    Best Editing

    Dhurandhar (Shivkumar V. Panicker) – Winner

    Haq (Ninad Khanolkar)

    Homebound (Nitin Baid)

    Saiyaara (Devendra Murdeshwar, Rohit Makwana)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Anand Subaya)

    Best Film for Gender Sensitivity

    Dhadak 2

    Haq – Winner

    Humans in the Loop

    Mrs

    The Great Shamsuddin Family

    Best Film Writing (Story & Screenplay)

    Dhurandhar (Aditya Dhar)

    Haq (Reshu Nath)

    Homebound (Basharat Peer, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumit Roy) – Winner

    Humans in the Loop (Aranya Sahay)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Varun Grover)

    Best Hairstyling & Make-Up

    Chhaava (Shrikant Desai)

    Dhurandhar (Preetisheel Singh D’souza) – Winner

    Emergency (Elizabeth Lawson Zeiss, Dhananjay M. Prajapat)

    Homebound (Khyati Malhotra)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Tarannum Khan, Avan Contractor, Dianne Commissariat)

    Best Song

    Dhurandhar – Title Track, Dhurandhar (Shashwat Sachdev, Charanjit Ahuja)

    Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Shashwat Sachdev)

    Saiyaara – Title Track, Saiyaara (Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami) – Winner

    Saiyaara – Barbaad (The Rish)

    Saiyaara – Humsafar (Sachet-Parampara)

    Best Lyrics

    Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Irshad Kamil)

    Gustaakh Ishq – Ul Julool Ishq (Gulzar) – Winner

    Homebound – Yaar Mere (Varun Grover)

    Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Irshad Kamil)

    Superboys of Malegaon – Bande (Javed Akhtar)

    Best Playback Singer (Male)

    Dhurandhar – Dhurandhar Title Track (Hanumankind, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd. Sadiq)

    Dhurandhar – Gehra Hua (Arijit Singh, Shashwat Sachdev, Armaan Khan)

    Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Faheem Abdullah) – Winner

    Saiyaara – Dhun (Arijit Singh)

    Saiyaara – Barbaad (Jubin Nautiyal)

    Best Playback Singer (Female)

    Dhurandhar – Shararat (Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi)

    Metro… In Dino – Qayde Se (Shreya Ghoshal)

    Saiyaara – Saiyaara Title Track (Shreya Ghoshal) – Winner

    Saiyaara – Barbaad (Shilpa Rao)

    Saiyaara – Humsafar (Parampara Tandon)

    Best Production Design

    Chhaava (Subrata Chakraborty, Amit Ray)

    Dhurandhar (Saini S. Johray) – Winner

    Gustaakh Ishq (Madhumita Sen, Ajay Sharma)

    Homebound (Khyatee Kanchan)

    Superboys of Malegaon (Sally White)

    Haq (Sonam Singh, Abhijit Gaonkar)

    Kesari Chapter 2 (Rita Ghosh)

    Best Sound Design

    Chhaava (Bishwadeep Chatterjee)

    Dhurandhar (Bishwadeep Chatterjee) – Winner

    Homebound (Sanjay Maurya, Allwin Rego)

    Humans in the Loop (Kalhan Raina)

    Saiyaara (Ganesh Gangadharan)

    Best Special Effects

    120 Bahadur

    Chhaava

    Dhurandhar – Winner

    Jugnuma: The Fable

    Thamma

    Breakthrough Debut Director

    Shazia Iqbal (Dhadak 2) – Winner

    Dibakar Das Roy (Dilli Dark)

    Aranya Sahay (Humans in the Loop)

    Karan Singh Tyagi (Kesari Chapter 2)

    Karan Kandhari (Sister Midnight)

    Breakthrough New Actor (Female)

    Rasha Thadani (Azaad)

    Sara Arjun (Dhurandhar)

    Ridhima Singh (Humans in the Loop)

    Aneet Padda (Saiyaara) – Winner

    Shubhangi Dutt (Tanvi the Great)

    Breakthrough New Actor (Male)

    Mohit Agarwal (Agra)

    Aaman Devgan (Azaad)

    Samuel Abiola Robinson (Dilli Dark)

    Aaishvary Thackeray (Nishaanchi)

    Ahaan Panday (Saiyaara) – Winner

    OTT categories

    Best OTT Film

    Mrs

    Raat Akeli Hai

    Stolen – Winner

    The Great Shamsuddin Family

    The Mehta Boys

    Best Actor (Female) – OTT Film

    Fatima Sana Shaikh (Aap Jaisa Koi_

    Sanya Malhotra (Mrs) – Winner

    Radhika Apte (Saali Mohabbat)

    Saba Azad (Songs of Paradise)

    Mia Maelzer (Stolen)

    The Great Shamsuddin Family (Farida Jalal)

    Shreya Chaudhry (The Mehta Boys)

    Best Actor (Male) – OTT film

    Manoj Bajpayee (Inspector Zende)

    Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata)

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Raat Akeli Hai The Bansal Murders)

    Abhishek Banerjee (Stolen) – Winner

    Shubham Vardhan (Stolen)

    Best Director – OTT film

    Arati Kadav (Mrs)

    Honey Trehan (Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders)

    Karan Tejpal (Stolen) – Winner

    Anusha Rizvi (The Great Shamsuddin Family)

    Boman Irani (The Mehta Boys)

    Best Script – OTT film

    Mrs

    Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders

    Songs of Paradise

    Stolen – Winner

    The Mehta Boys

    • Sugandha Rawal
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sugandha Rawal

      Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More

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    Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Screen Awards 2026 Full List Of Winners: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar Wins Big, Ranveer Singh Gets Best Actor Trophy
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