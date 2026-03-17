Indian jewellery and dresses dazzle at Oscar red carpet, some took hundreds of hours to make: Sabyasachi to Gaurav Gupta
Oscar 2026 red carpet witnessed a convergence of Hollywood glamour and Indian heritage, as global stars chose Indian couturiers and jewellers for the big night.
The 98th Academy Awards red carpet was more than just a parade of Hollywood elite; it was a triumphant global stage for Indian couture and high jewellery. From the sculptural silhouettes by Gaurav Gupta to the intricate hand-embroidery of Rahul Mishra and Sabyasachi's heirloom-inspired gems, Indian designers showcased a level of artistry that took hundreds of hours to perfect. Also read | Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway to Gwyneth Paltrow and Priyanka Chopra: Oscar 2026 sparkles with majestic diamond jewellery
At Oscar 2026, Indian couturiers showcased avant-garde designs that blended architectural form with delicate detail.
Li Jun Li in Gaurav Gupta
The Sinners actor stunned in a fiery red ensemble from the designer. The look featured a sculpted red satin corset with his signature fluid architectural draping, paired with a daring high-slit skirt and lace-up detailing.
Rei Ami in Rahul Mishra
The South Korean singer and rapper made a bold statement in a black-and-gold embellished mini dress. The highlight of the look was a voluminous, heavily embroidered cape jacket that exemplified Rahul Mishra's mastery and took hundreds of hours to create.
Sabyasachi Mukherjee continued his reign as the jeweller of choice for global stars, bringing vintage Indian opulence to modern silhouettes.
Ginnifer Goodwin in Sabyasachi jewellery
She paired her sheer black organza gown with a magnificent Sabyasachi choker. The 18K gold piece featured a central emerald weighing over 10 carats, flanked by mint tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds.
Rachel McAdams in Sabyasachi jewellery
Making a rare red carpet appearance to honour late icons Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, she wore an Alberta Ferretti gown complemented by Sabyasachi drop earrings. The earrings – set in 18K gold with peach-toned morganites – added a soft, feminine glow to her regal look.
A significant moment for Indian textiles came through Swadesh (Reliance Retail's artisanal initiative), which collaborated with veteran designers to highlight traditional techniques.
Zanna Roberts Rassi in Swadesh x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
The fashion journalist wore a striking Swadesh x Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. The ikat-inspired beaded crop top featured sculpted power shoulders and was meticulously hand-embroidered with thousands of bugle beads, stones, and crystals. This single piece reportedly required over 2,000 man-hours of labour on a silk brocade canvas.
Minnie Driver in Swadesh jewellery
At the Vanity Fair afterparty, she let her jewellery take centre stage, wearing a necklace by Swadesh. The multi-row solitaire piece was crafted in Surat over 150 hours, and featured pear and emerald-cut diamonds designed to maximise light play.
Bespoke accents by Swadesh
Even the smallest details made a big impact. Celebrity stylist Law Roach and singer Brandi Carlile both opted for handcrafted brooches by Swadesh. Carlile’s 'Petal Prism' brooch, inspired by sunflowers, was a masterpiece from Telangana goldsmiths, featuring a luminous oval-cut emerald at its heart.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.