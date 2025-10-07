Janhvi Kapoor's rad look at Miu Miu, Ananya Panday's cute outfit at Chanel: Bollywood wins Paris Fashion Week in style

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are currently in Paris to attend the ongoing Fashion Week. While Ananya made an appearance at the Chanel Spring Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week showcase, Janhvi populated the front row at the Miu Miu show. Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday attend Paris Fashion Week for Miu and Chanel. (Instagram, Reuters)

Also Read | Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani: Glam ethnic looks by Ambani ladies for Karwa Chauth 2025 inspo

Bollywood takes over Paris Fashion Week

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday landed in Paris to attend the Miu Miu and Chanel shows. While Ananya arrived at the event as the brand ambassador of the French luxury fashion house, Janhvi is yet to be introduced as Miu Miu's ambassador from India, though the actor has done several collaborations with them. Let's decode both the stars' looks:

Ananya Panday's cute yet chic all-black outfit

Championing crochet designs and proving they are still very much in fashion, Ananya wore a cute yet elegant blouse and mini skirt set for the Chanel Spring Summer 2026 Women's Ready-to-Wear showcase. The black crochet top features a V neckline, half-length sleeves, scalloped white crochet borders, a relaxed fit, and see-through eyelet detailing throughout.

Ananya Panday poses during a photocall before the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 Women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week. (Reuters)

The black crochet skirt features a high-rise waist, a relaxed silhouette, and a scalloped hem. Keeping the aesthetic minimal, Ananya ditched jewellery with the ensemble, and paired it with black sling-back pumps from Chanel and a classic gold chain Chanel bag.

Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft blowout waves, Ananya chose glossy mauve pink lips, muted brown eyeshadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam.

Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu fit

Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor in a head-to-toe Miu Miu look, Janhvi Kapoor attended the luxury label's Spring Summer showcase. She wore a navy blue top with a round neckline featuring button closures and half-length sleeves. A check-printed pleated mini skirt and an oversized brown leather jacket completed her ensemble.

Janhvi styled the outfit with a tan mini handbag, sunglasses, calf-length stockings, and black sling-back pumps from Miu Miu. As for her jewellery, Rhea chose minimal Chopard accessories, including diamond-adorned silver ear cuffs and rings.

With her hair styled in a sleek, sling-backed top knot with wavy ends, Janvhi chose feathered brows, pink eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy caramel-pink lips, blush-tinted cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam look.