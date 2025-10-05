Ananya Panday in stylish black look is a ‘Chanel girlie’ as she attends BoF 500 Gala in Paris; poses with sister. Pics

Ananya Panday attended the BoF 500 Gala at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2026, on October 4. The actor is making her debut at the event, which has previously been attended by Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Isha Ambani. Ananya Panday debuted at the BoF 500 Gala in Paris. (AFP, Instagram)

Ananya Panday wears a full Chanel look for BoF 500 Gala

For the BoF 500 Gala in Paris, Ananya wore a Chanel Resort 2026 look; she is also the first Indian to be named the brand's ambassador. The actor shared her look on Instagram with the caption, “Chanel girlie always.”

The all-black ensemble features a halter-neck peplum blouse, which Ananya paired with flared pants. Ditching the gloves, gold bracelets, and the Chanel box bag from the original look, Ananya opted instead for a minimalist aesthetic. Let's decode her look:

The halter-neck blouse features a sleeveless design, a body-hugging silhouette, a silver brooch adorned on the neckline, a plunging backless detail, and a frilled peplum hem. To complete the red carpet look, she wore flared pants with a floor-grazing length and a relaxed silhouette.

Although the look was too simple for an event of such stature, Ananya pulled it off with simple accessories and striking makeup. For the jewels, she chose all-diamond accessories, including ear cuffs, dangling earrings, and rings.

Ananya rounded off the styling with black pumps, a black Chanel clutch, a centre-parted sleek top knot, darkened brows, muted brown eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy caramel lips, and soft blush on the cheeks.

What did her sister Rysa Panday wear?

Ananya Panday poses with her sister Rysa Panday (L) and another friend.

Ananya's sister Rysa also attended the gala with her. She complemented her sister in an olive green gown featuring a plunging neckline, a cinched waist, a pleated flowy skirt, and a backless design. With centre-parted loose tresses, gold stacked bracelets, and minimal makeup, she rounded off the styling.