Laapataa Ladies actor Satendra Soni on assault by director Pushpendra Singh: It's not about money but about violence

Recently, actor Satendra Soni, known for Laapataa Ladies (2024) and Mirzapur: The Movie (2026), shared a video on Instagram alleging that he was threatened and denied payment by filmmaker Pushpendra Singh after completing eight days of shooting for Pedh Palki in Maihar, Madhya Pradesh. Following the allegations, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has sought an FIR against Pushpendra.



Speaking to us exclusively, Satendra said, “Mere paise ko le kar ladai nahin hain! Bas mujhse joh maar-peet ki, woh galat hain. Isliye maine awaz utayi. Mein dara hua hoon! Such a thing is happening for the first time in my life, so I was not prepared ke yeh itna bada ho jayega.” Actor Satendra Soni

Recounting the incident, the actor shared, “When I met Pushpendra Singh, he said he was the co-producer-director of the film while his wife is the producer. I joined the film at 30k per day—a total of three lakh for ten days—and received 50k in advance. We were promised that payment aati rahegi during the shoot. I remember his team telling us, ‘Unko bhi kahin se payment milni thi jo nahi mili.’ I asked the team for payment once again but to no avail. That’s when I said I would not shoot until my payment was cleared, though I was eventually convinced to shoot on the sixth day.”

Even after that, he did not receive payment. “I got a call from the director asking, ‘Are you coming on the shoot?’ I replied, ‘Please clear my payment.’ He said, ‘Just pack up and go.’ It was then that Pragti Chauhan started abusing me. After a scuffle, we were taken back to the hotel, but the conversation there didn't convince me. That’s when the Maihar police got involved. Baat hui ke agar yeh 50k denge, tabhi I will go back on shoot. But neither did we shoot, nor was the money transferred.”

“Maihar police arranged for us to reach Mumbai from MP, and now I am looking for support from the industry.”