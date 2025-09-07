Navya Nair fined for carrying jasmine flowers to Australia, actor shares ‘drama before paying’ over 1 lakh

Malayalam actor Navya Nair was reportedly fined AUD 1,980 (around ₹1.14 lakh) at Melbourne International Airport after officials found her carrying a jasmine gajra. Jasmine flowers cost Navya Nair ₹ 1.14 lakh fine at Melbourne airport(Instagram/@Navyanair143)

Despite the heavy fine, Nair took the incident in stride, describing it as a learning experience. On Instagram, she shared a video of herself with the jasmine gajra and added a sarcastic caption in Malayalam: “The drama just before paying the fine!!!”

The incident occurred during her recent visit to Australia to attend Onam celebrations organised by the Malayali Association of Victoria, both Manorama and Indian Express reported.

Speaking at a public event, Nair recalled her story, saying, her father had bought the jasmine flowers for her before she left Kochi. He had divided the string into two, asking her to wear one while travelling to Singapore and to keep the other in her handbag for the onward journey.

She explained that she kept the 15 cm string in her carry bag but was stopped at Melbourne airport, the news outlets reported.

Nair admitted that the act was against the law, calling it a mistake made unknowingly. “Ignorance is no excuse,” she remarked, adding that the officials instructed her to pay the fine within 28 days.

Australia's strict rules on plant material

According to the Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, international travellers are allowed to bring fresh-cut flowers and foliage only if they are declared on arrival. The materials are then inspected for pests and diseases by biosecurity officers.

The department warns that failing to declare plant material on the Incoming Passenger Card can result in fines of up to AUD 6,600, possible criminal prosecution, or even visa cancellation.

These regulations are in place to prevent biosecurity threats that could harm Australia’s agriculture industries.