Kalki 2898 AD sequel shoot to resume next month; Nag Ashwin promises rapid pace for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer

Audiences eagerly awaiting the next chapter of the Kalki 2898 AD saga finally have a concrete reason to celebrate. Director Nag Ashwin has confirmed that development on Kalki 2 is actively moving forward, with the production crew preparing to step back onto the sets and resume filming shortly. Prabhas in a still from Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag Ashwin shares update on Kalki 2 Director Nag Ashwin shared a major update regarding the progress of Kalki 2, confirming that the production team is actively preparing for the next phase of filming. According to Aakashavaani, Nag Ashwin said, “Kalki 2 has already begun. We are making preparations to continue shooting from next month and complete it at a rapid pace.”

The sequel will bring back the trio of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. To ensure the heavy visual effects, complex action design, and intricate world-building match the scale of the original film, the makers are mapping out an extensive timeline. The team aims to wrap up a significant portion of principal photography by April 2027, leaving ample room for a lengthy and detailed post-production phase before the movie targets its grand theatrical release in December 2027.

What to expect from the sequel Kalki 2 is set to dive straight into the massive clash teased at the end of the first chapter. The rebellion against Supreme Yaskin (Kamal) will take center stage, introducing fresh faces and unexpected turns to expand the sci-fi universe. The upcoming sequel is also gearing up to deliver even bigger action spectacles for Prabhas, with the production team already sketching out some of the franchise's most ambitious set pieces.

It was previously revealed that Kalki 2 team is already laying the groundwork for large-scale action sequences featuring Prabhas. While the male leads from the first film will return, Deepika Padukone will not be seen in the sequel.

Taking to X in September 2025, the makers wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."

It has been since reported that Kalki 2 will feature Sai Pallavi as her replacement. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm details about her role.