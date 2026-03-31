Nag Ashwin hails Aditya Dhar in his Dhurandhar 2 review, congratulates team for becoming highest-grossing film of India

Dhurandhar The Revenge has surpassed all expectations and set the box office on fire. The spy thriller, which was released on March 19, crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within a span of seven days, setting a new record. Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has now reviewed the film, praising the performances and the direction. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1390 crore; beats Sholay, Bobby overseas) Nag Ashwin has reviewed Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Nag Ashwin's review of Dhurandhar 2 Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nag wrote, “The genius of Aditya Dhar really shines in the beginning and ending of Dhurandhar 2. Beyond all the action and explosion, it is the mother's hug and the longing for that hug, that hit hardest.”

He continued, “Ranveer Singh always vanishing into his roles. Always raising the bar. Congratulations to the team for becoming India's highest grossing film.”

Dhurandhar has taken its domestic collections to ₹872 crore net ( ₹1042 crore gross) after 12 days. It stands behind only two pan-India films - Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 - in terms of domestic box office collections.