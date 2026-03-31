Nag Ashwin hails Aditya Dhar in his Dhurandhar 2 review, congratulates team for becoming highest-grossing film of India
Kalki 2898 AD took note of the beginning and end of Dhurandhar The Revenge in his review, and showered praise for the performance of Ranveer Singh.
Dhurandhar The Revenge has surpassed all expectations and set the box office on fire. The spy thriller, which was released on March 19, crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide within a span of seven days, setting a new record. Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has now reviewed the film, praising the performances and the direction. (Also read: Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1390 crore; beats Sholay, Bobby overseas)
Nag Ashwin's review of Dhurandhar 2
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Nag wrote, “The genius of Aditya Dhar really shines in the beginning and ending of Dhurandhar 2. Beyond all the action and explosion, it is the mother's hug and the longing for that hug, that hit hardest.”
He continued, “Ranveer Singh always vanishing into his roles. Always raising the bar. Congratulations to the team for becoming India's highest grossing film.”
Dhurandhar has taken its domestic collections to ₹872 crore net ( ₹1042 crore gross) after 12 days. It stands behind only two pan-India films - Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 - in terms of domestic box office collections.
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The first film was a spy thriller set in Pakistan in the early 2000s. It follows an Indian operative, played by Ranveer, who infiltrates the Lyari gangs in Karachi. The film draws from real incidents, with both Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt playing characters inspired by real individuals. Parents of Indian spy Major Mohit Sharma had moved court alleging the film was based on their son’s life, but the makers denied it. An examination by the CBFC found no link between the film and Major Sharma.
The sequel tells the origin story of Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and explores why he transforms into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also shows how Hamza rises through the ranks of Lyari’s underworld and political structure to become a kingpin while carrying out his mission to dismantle the terror network in Pakistan.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in lead roles, along with Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu and others in key roles. It also features a cameo by Aditya Dhar’s wife and actor Yami Gautam.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.