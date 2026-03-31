Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1390 crore; beats Sholay, Bobby overseas
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: The Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film is now moving towards the ₹1400 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: On its second Monday, Dhurandhar The Revenge finally saw the loss in momentum that affects films much earlier. The spy thriller has galloped to nearly ₹1400 crore internationally in just 12 days, emerging as an all-time blockbuster. Now, it needs to sustain after the initial momentum, hoping to overtake Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and eventually Dangal in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update
The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres to a massive opening, minting ₹240 crore worldwide on day 1 (including ₹75 crore from paid previews). The film had grossed over ₹1000 crore in its first week, becoming the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Pushpa 2. Dhurandhar 2 had an impressive second weekend at the box office, minting over ₹170 crore net domestically, more than most films’ opening weekends. This took its domestic collection to ₹847 crore net, a new record for Bollywood films. On Monday, the film saw its first major dip in collections, but still brought in ₹25 crore domestically.
The Aditya Dhar film has now taken its domestic collections to ₹872 crore net ( ₹1042 crore gross) after 12 days. It stands behind only two pan-India films - Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 - in terms of domestic box office collections.
Dhurandhar 2 overseas box office collections
Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Despite a slowdown on weekdays, the film picked up pace again in the second weekend. On Monday, Dhurandhar 2 added close to $1 million in overseas grosses, bringing its international gross to around $38 million. In the process, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing the nine-year-old record set by Baahubali 2.
This takes the film’s global earnings to a solid ₹1392 crore gross. Now, the film is behind only Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1724 crore).
Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 did not find a release in the Gulf countries. And yet, it has managed to enter the top 15 Indian films in terms of highest overseas collections. Its $38 million haul has even surpassed all-time blockbusters like Bobby ($29.4 million), Sholay ($28.2 million), and Pushpa 2 ($31 million).
All about Dhurandhar 2
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller released on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and is still playing in theatres three months after its December release. The sequel is expected to cross ₹2000 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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