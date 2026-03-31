Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh film mints ₹1390 crore; beats Sholay, Bobby overseas

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: On its second Monday, Dhurandhar The Revenge finally saw the loss in momentum that affects films much earlier. The spy thriller has galloped to nearly ₹1400 crore internationally in just 12 days, emerging as an all-time blockbuster. Now, it needs to sustain after the initial momentum, hoping to overtake Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and eventually Dangal in the list of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh in the film.

Dhurandhar 2 box office update The Ranveer Singh-starrer released in theatres to a massive opening, minting ₹240 crore worldwide on day 1 (including ₹75 crore from paid previews). The film had grossed over ₹1000 crore in its first week, becoming the second-fastest to reach the milestone after Pushpa 2. Dhurandhar 2 had an impressive second weekend at the box office, minting over ₹170 crore net domestically, more than most films’ opening weekends. This took its domestic collection to ₹847 crore net, a new record for Bollywood films. On Monday, the film saw its first major dip in collections, but still brought in ₹25 crore domestically.

The Aditya Dhar film has now taken its domestic collections to ₹872 crore net ( ₹1042 crore gross) after 12 days. It stands behind only two pan-India films - Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 - in terms of domestic box office collections.

Dhurandhar 2 overseas box office collections Overseas, the film has been an equally big phenomenon. It had a strong $7-million start, raking in over $22 million in its first weekend internationally. Despite a slowdown on weekdays, the film picked up pace again in the second weekend. On Monday, Dhurandhar 2 added close to $1 million in overseas grosses, bringing its international gross to around $38 million. In the process, it has become the highest-grossing Indian film in North America, surpassing the nine-year-old record set by Baahubali 2.

This takes the film’s global earnings to a solid ₹1392 crore gross. Now, the film is behind only Dangal ( ₹2070 crore), Baahubali 2 ( ₹1788 crore), and Pushpa 2 ( ₹1724 crore).

Overseas, Dhurandhar 2 did not find a release in the Gulf countries. And yet, it has managed to enter the top 15 Indian films in terms of highest overseas collections. Its $38 million haul has even surpassed all-time blockbusters like Bobby ($29.4 million), Sholay ($28.2 million), and Pushpa 2 ($31 million).