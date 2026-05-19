Kamal Haasan flies economy class over chartered flight, Kalki 2898 AD makers say: ‘First step towards greater things’

Vyjayanthi Movies took to their X account and shared a picture of Kamal Haasan inside the flight, sitting in ecomomy class. He was seen scrolling his phone on his seat. In the caption, the makers mentioned, “Mr. @ikamalhaasan choosing to let go of private charters and luxury travel to take an economy flight and head straight to the shoot sets, at a time when the industry is navigating tough realities, this says everything about the legend he is. A first step towards greater things to happen in cinema.”

Nag Ashwin’s 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD starred Kamal Haasan as the antagonist. The film, which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Kamal's appeal to the Indian film industry A few days ago, Kamal Haasan posted an open letter appealing the Indian film industry to curb production costs amid the West Asia conflict. He wrote, “The burden cannot fall on those who labour the hardest. The correction we need is elsewhere: in avoidable waste, poor planning, inflated entourage culture, unnecessary foreign travel, production delays, and the growing disconnect between spending and purpose.”

This move was also appreciated by Vyjayanthi Movies. The producers agreed with Kamal and, after reposting his note, wrote, “Incredible man. Incredible words. At a crucial time for the cinema industry, Mr. @ikamalhaasan is among the first to step forward and speak about responsible measures to control costs and protect the future of cinema. Truly appreciate it, sir.”

About the shoot Kamal began shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD with Amitabh earlier this year. In February, Amitabh posted pictures of him hugging Kamal on his blog, writing, “meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN ... we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar .. Kalki 2 begun the work.”

Kamal is also working with Rajinikanth in a yet-to-be-titled film by Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has a film with the duo Anbarivu lined up. Kamal is also producing a film starring Rajinikanth, directed by Cibi Chakaravathi, apart from Sivakarthikeyan’s Seyon, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan.