‘We need to give Vijay 6 months time’: Kamal Haasan says it is too early to judge Tamil Nadu CM and his administration

C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Actor Kamal Haasan has now said that it is too early to judge a new government, and Vijay should be given six months before assessing his work. (Also read: Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, submits 6 demands on the need for support for Tamil film industry) Kamal Haasan shared a picture with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

What Kamal said about Tamil Nadu CM Vijay The actor, who is also the chief of Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), addressed reporters on Sunday, and said in Tamil, "What can be said in two days would only be things related to astrology. The same applies to six days, and even to fifteen days. That's why we need to give him six months time."

He went on to add, “Many new people have come in. But newcomers are nothing unusual in politics. When India got independence, all the ministers were newcomers too. So we shouldn't underestimate newcomers, nor should we expect too much from them.”

The Thug Life actor further urged voters to remain vigilant and monitor functioning of the government. "You are the ones who voted, right? So you should keep observing what happens and make sure things are going properly. We are also keeping a watch," he said.