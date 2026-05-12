Kamal Haasan, Vishal support CM Vijay's order to close 717 liquor shops near schools, temples in Tamil Nadu: ‘Hats off’

Kamal Haasan took to his X account on Tuesday and wrote in Tamil, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”

Newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of over 700 liquor shops in the state, directing the execution of the order within two weeks. Liquor sales is one of government's key revenue generators in Tamil Nadu. Actors Kamal Haasan and Vishal have shown support for Vijay's move as the new CM of Tamil Nadu, adding the common public will thank him for this decision.

He wrote, “Kudos to you, whistles to u. Hats off to u. Dear CM Joseph Vijay Avargal. Thank u for the announcement to close 717 wine shops especially the ones near schools. Wat a move. So many girl children have been facing harassment, especially the one I know in RK Nagar, where a girl student was complaining of having to go through the stress of crossing the Tasmac store and reaching home every day. She and so many of the common public will hail you and your decision. With a smile on so many faces including mine with this decision of our CM will be everlasting from this menace. God bless u dearest #vijay. #thalapathyvijay #CMjosephvijay . I salute u and your government today.”

Meanwhile, actor Vishal saluted Vijay for the decision and recounted that he knows of a girl student who has complained of facing harassment crossing the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation-operated (TASMAC) liquor shops.

Why has Vijay ordered closure of liquor shops? This action is among the first orders issued by actor-turned-politician Vijay after taking oath as chief minister on Sunday, May 10. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), won 108 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election and formed a government with the support of several other winning parties, who helped him reach the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

The CM has directed that the order is executed within two weeks for the welfare of the public, according to the release. "Currently, 4,765 liquor retail shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC). Among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S Joseph Vijay, ordered an audit to identify shops located within 500 meters of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations," an official release said on Tuesday.

In 2025, the revenue from liquor sales in Tamil Nadu was ₹48,344 crore. TASMAC sells 551 brands of liquor imported from foreign countries, including 223 brands of wine being sold through licensed retail outlets. Vijay's party manifesto had promised efforts to make Tamil Nadu drug-free.