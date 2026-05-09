C Joseph Vijay is the new CM of Tamil Nadu: Atlee, GV Prakash Kumar, Sibi Sathyaraj cheer ahead of oath ceremony

Several people from the Tamil film industry took to social media to cheer for Vijay. Music director GV Prakash Kumar tweeted, Finallly @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay congrats to the new CM of Tamil Nadu …" Atlee took to his Instagram Stories to share the official statement which revealed that Vijay will be taking the oath the next day, signalling his excitement. Director Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted, "ஜோசப் விஜய் எனும் நான்! Congratulations to our Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Anna for creating history."

After days of uncertainty and suspense, Vijay is finally set to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu . He will take oath at 10 am from Chennai's Nehru Stadium, Lok Bhavan said in statement on Saturday. This comes after Vijay met met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar at Lok Bhavan after his party secured the majority mark to form the government. The governor reportedly cancelled his Kerala trip and met Vijay, ending the suspense on Tamil Nadu government formation.

About TVK securing majority Vijay met the Governor earlier in the day and gave him letters of support from Congress, CPI, Communist Party of India (Marxist), VCK and IUML. The TVK, which created record by winning 108 seats in its debut assembly polls, now has support of 120 MLAs in the 234-member assembly. The majority mark in the assembly is 118.

Vijay won from two seats in the assembly polls and will resign from one seat.

"Thiru C Joseph Vijay, called on the Governor of Tamil Nadu today at Lok Bhavan and submitted a letter informing about his election as the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Legislature party. He has also submitted the letters received from the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Indian Union Muslim League, extending their support to form the Government under his leadership," Lok Bhavan said in a press release.

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am," the release added.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.