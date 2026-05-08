Vishal advocates for Vijay and TVK's rights amid hung assembly: ‘I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous…’

Vishal is among the many stars who have come out in support of Vijay. The actor took to his X account and wrote, “If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government , then I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst common public. Will not go down well with anyone.”

Actor-turned politician Vijay 's TVK is the front-runner to form the government in Tamil Nadu. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. However, before he could celebrate his victory, TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asked him to show majority numbers before forming a government.

Why TVK is struggling to form government Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. With the support of five Congress MLAs, the party has claimed backing from 113 legislators, still short of the halfway mark of 118. Amid this, reports indicated that DMK and AIADMK are likely to join hands to form a government by overtaking Vijay's TVK.

ANI reported that TN governor Rajendra asked TVK chief Vijay to show majority numbers and submit a list of supporting MLAs on Thursday in their second meeting. TVK does not have the required majority support in the state Assembly to form the government, he said in a press release. The governor reportedly sought clarity on the ‘magic number’ required for the government formation. The news agency also quoted sources stating that Vijay has been asked to explore legal options by party seniors after this.

Earlier, Vishal had spoken up in support of Vijay and TVK, citing examples from other states. “Just like the same scenario that happened in 2017 /18 in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya and most importantly in Karnataka. The government was formed and then was asked to prove their majority in the “floor test “ in the assembly. Why is the governor of Tamil Nadu hesitating to give Thalapathy Vijay the chance to form the government in the same manner? What is the respect for the people's mandate?????? We have 233 mla s to be sworn in, and we need a government and not a governor's rule after such a big mandate by #tvk with almost majority seats to form the government. These fundamental rights are known not just to politicians but to the most powerful force. The people of Tamil Nadu. Dear vijay. You should/will form the government. I as a voter am manifesting it,” he wrote.

Prakash Raj, Khusbu Sundar, and Kamal Haasan are some of the other stars who have spoken out in the actor-politician’s support.