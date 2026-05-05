Vijay shares first statement after TVK scripts landmark victory in 2026 TN elections, responds to Narendra Modi

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026 results threw a surprise for many, as actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the state. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay greets the crowd from his father's residence as his party leads during vote counting for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

'The well-being of our people remains our only goal' On Tuesday, Vijay issued his first statement after the party’s election victory. He took to his X account to respond to PM Narendra Modi, emphasising cooperation and the administration’s top priority of public welfare.

PM Narendra Modi had shared a note on X which read, “Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives. Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of their people.”

In response, Vijay wrote, “Thank you, Hon'ble @PMOIndia, for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. ​Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government’s support in this endeavor.”