Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, submits 6 demands on the need for support for Tamil film industry

He went on to add, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”

Kamal wrote in the caption, that he was proud of the humility and affection that Vijay showed towards him. He wrote in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense over the formation of the Tamil Nadu government. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his X account on Saturday to share a pair of pictures from his most recent visit with Vijay after he became the Tamil Nadu CM.

A few days ago when Kamal was asked whether he had any advice for another actor from the film industry who has joined politics, he had said, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It has been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable."

He went on to add, “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry.”

Kamal had also shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”

He had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.