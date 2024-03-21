 South Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo steals heart with her first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

South Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo steals heart with her first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 21, 2024 01:07 PM IST

At the Gocheok Sky Dome, Jeon Jong-Seo stood on the mound donning a Dodgers jersey. Her video, while delivering the first pitch went viral.

Jeon Jong-Seo, a South Korean actress known for roles in “Ballerina” and “Wedding Impossible,” recently stole the show at the Los Angeles Dodgers exhibition game against the Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul. Jeon Jong-seo made a mark on the audience, as well as the Dodgers' dugout, with her first pitch.

Jeon Jong-Seo during the baseball game. (X/@Barstool Sports)
Jeon Jong-Seo during the baseball game. (X/@Barstool Sports)

At the Gocheok Sky Dome, Jeon stood on the mound donning a Dodgers jersey and high baseball socks. As Jeon delivered the opening pitch, the camera panned to the Dodgers' dugout and showed multiple players grinning, laughing and looking at the actress in awe. At the end of the clip, one of the players also comes near Jeon to take a picture with her. (Also Read: Betts, Ohtani and Freeman make for an impressive trio at the top of the Dodgers' batting order)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A video of this moment was shared on X by Barstool Sports. As they shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all."

Watch the video of Jeon Jong-Seo here:

This post was shared on March 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes.

More about the match:

The Dodgers won the game by 14-3. Freddie Freeman, the first baseman for the team, was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and a home run. Jason Heyward scored four runs and went 3-for-5. Michael Grove, a right-handed pitcher, opened the game. In his two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly, Evan Phillips and Kyle Hurt also made appearances in the game, reported Fox News. (Also Read: Clayton Kershaw staying with Dodgers for 17th season and could pitch in second half of '24)

According to Fox News, as part of the Seoul Series, the squad plays the San Diego Padres in a two-game set. After playing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Dodgers will conclude the spring training with a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at home.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / South Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo steals heart with her first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On