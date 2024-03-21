South Korean actress Jeon Jong-Seo steals heart with her first pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Jeon Jong-Seo, a South Korean actress known for roles in “Ballerina” and “Wedding Impossible,” recently stole the show at the Los Angeles Dodgers exhibition game against the Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul. Jeon Jong-seo made a mark on the audience, as well as the Dodgers' dugout, with her first pitch. Jeon Jong-Seo during the baseball game. (X/@Barstool Sports)

At the Gocheok Sky Dome, Jeon stood on the mound donning a Dodgers jersey and high baseball socks. As Jeon delivered the opening pitch, the camera panned to the Dodgers' dugout and showed multiple players grinning, laughing and looking at the actress in awe. At the end of the clip, one of the players also comes near Jeon to take a picture with her. (Also Read: Betts, Ohtani and Freeman make for an impressive trio at the top of the Dodgers' batting order)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A video of this moment was shared on X by Barstool Sports. As they shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Entire Dodgers dugout was ready to risk it all."

Watch the video of Jeon Jong-Seo here:

This post was shared on March 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 11.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes.

More about the match:

The Dodgers won the game by 14-3. Freddie Freeman, the first baseman for the team, was 3-for-6 with two runs scored and a home run. Jason Heyward scored four runs and went 3-for-5. Michael Grove, a right-handed pitcher, opened the game. In his two innings, he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier, Daniel Hudson, Joe Kelly, Evan Phillips and Kyle Hurt also made appearances in the game, reported Fox News. (Also Read: Clayton Kershaw staying with Dodgers for 17th season and could pitch in second half of '24)

According to Fox News, as part of the Seoul Series, the squad plays the San Diego Padres in a two-game set. After playing a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Dodgers will conclude the spring training with a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at home.