Mookie Betts plays 6 innings at shortstop as Dodgers deal with injuries to pitchers

Mookie Betts is moving along in his transition to shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are hoping reliever Blake Treinen dodged a long-term injury even though he couldn't get out of the way of a wicked line drive to the ribs. HT Image

Betts had six mostly uneventful innings in a 7-1 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday, going 1 for 3 with a single while fielding his only grounder cleanly. Betts was charged with an interference error in the fifth when Derek Hill singled and was awarded second base.

Los Angeles planned for the six-time Gold Glove and seven-time All-Star outfielder to be the regular second baseman, but he was shifted to shortstop because of Gavin Lux's throwing woes. Manager Dave Roberts has said the move is “permanent, for now.”

The spring debut at shortstop for Betts, who played 12 games there last year, was Friday night against Cincinnati, but the game was canceled by rain after it started.

Treinen was knocked out of Saturday's game two batters into his appearance in the fourth inning when a line drive from Sam Huff struck the right-hander in the area of his right rib cage.

Treinen dropped to the mound and rolled around in pain but walked off the field without help. The ball ricocheted off Treinen to first baseman Freddie Freeman, who retired Huff. Roberts said Treinen would undergo further testing Sunday after getting X-rays.

Before the game, Roberts said right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who was in the running for a spot on the back end of the rotation, would start the season on the injured list because of shoulder soreness.

The 24-year-old Sheehan made 11 starts in 13 appearances as a rookie last season, going 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA. Sheehan started Game 1 of the NL Division Series against Arizona, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 11-2 loss that sparked a sweep by the Diamondbacks.

The Oakland Athletics, who are planning to move to Las Vegas in 2028, finished a two-game exhibition series against Milwaukee in Sin City with a 4-2 victory. The Brewers won 5-4 on Friday night.

The games were played at Las Vegas Ballpark, the home of Oakland's Triple-A affiliate. The A's just released renderings of the $1.5 billion domed stadium planned for the Las Vegas Strip.

The lease in Oakland ends after this season, so the A's are trying to figure out a home from 2025-27. An extension in Oakland is possible, as are the Triple-A ballparks in Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California.

Nancy Spinelli retired to nearby Pahrump about six years ago after spending her entire life in Oakland. She wore an Athletics shirt to support her favorite team at Friday night's game.

“I think it’s fantastic because it’s obvious Oakland hasn’t done anything to keep them there,” Spinelli said. “If anything, they’ve made it more difficult.”

With catcher Jose Trevino set for his spring debut after being sidelined by a calf injury, the New York Yankees learned infielder Oswald Peraza won't throw for six to eight weeks because of a right shoulder strain.

Trevino is expected to play Sunday against Atlanta. Peraza's diagnosis came after a series of tests as the 23-year-old dealt with lingering soreness.

Peraza hit .191 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 52 games last season, when he had starts at second base, shortstop and third base.

“I am devastated about it,” Peraza said through a translator. “I wanted to make the team even if it’s on the bench or starting. I’m just going to fight my way back.”

The 31-year-old Trevino is coming back from a tear in his right wrist that limited him to 55 games last season. He was a first-time All-Star and won his first Gold Glove in 2022.

“I don’t know where my emotions are going to be,” Trevino said. “My first live at-bats. I was a little nervous, but I think it’s just getting back in there and getting used to things.”

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara threw for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery five months ago.

The 28-year-old right-hander tossed on flat ground with bullpen coordinator Rob Flippo. Alcantara didn’t pitch after Sept. 3 last season following setbacks as he tried to come back from forearm tightness. The typical recovery time from elbow ligament surgery is 12-15 months.

“I think Sandy will be ahead of schedule most likely, just because of who he is and how hard he works,” manager Skip Schumaker said. “Still a long way to go, but I think when you don’t have any setbacks and you are progressing like he is, it’s only a positive sign.”

Second baseman Bryson Stott, center fielder Brandon Marsh and left-hander Cristopher Sánchez were among the 18 pre-arbitration players to agree to terms with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Stott, a first-round draft pick in 2019, hit .280 with 15 home runs and 31 stolen bases last season. Marsh hit .277 with 12 homers. Both are 26.

The 27-year-old Sanchez was 3-5 with a 3.44 ERA while making 18 starts in 19 appearances. He struck out 96 in 99 1/3 innings.

The Rangers claimed José Barrero off waivers from the Reds, ending the Cincinnati stint of the club's 2023 opening-day shortstop. Barrero, who turns 26 on April 5, was moved to center field about two weeks before heralded prospect Elly De La Cruz was called up last June and took over at shortstop.

Barrero hit .218 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 46 games with the Reds, finishing his big league stint as a utilityman before spending the rest of last season at Triple-A Louisville.

The Rangers placed right-hander Carson Coleman, a Rule 5 draft pick from the Yankees last year, on the 60-day injured list. Coleman didn't pitch last season while recovering from right elbow surgery.

