Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2's Akashdeep Saigal reacts to mixed response to his comeback, calls it ‘external noise’

Now the actor has addressed the reactions in a new post on Instagram. He wrote, “There is so much joy in sharing this beautiful journey with all of you. I recently had such a lovely, heartfelt conversation with Sachi. we spoke about the architectural destiny of returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, The beautiful spiritual evolution required to step from Ansh into Reyansh, and the absolute gratitude I feel coming back to a legacy that means so much to us all. Sometimes, when these conversations are shared with the world, the focus naturally drifts toward the external noise or the fleeting shadows that exist in the public space. And that is perfectly okay. I hold space for that with complete compassion and understanding.”

Actor Akashdeep Saigal's return to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has come as a shock to many ardent viewers of the show. A few days ago, the episode in which his character makes an introduction went viral on social media. He essayed the role of Tulsi Virani’s son, Ansh Gujral , in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Now, in the reboot, he has made a comeback to the show as Tulsi’s grandson. Many on the internet felt that the actor (51), looked too old for the role.

He added, “But I always want to gently remind my beautiful fans of the true frequency of our exchange: it was entirely about art, inner peace, and channeling pure love into a powerful new character. The external noise only ever proves how beautifully the universal light is shining.”

A few days ago, in a separate Instagram post, the actor had written, “Some chapters don't close; they simply wait for the right frequency to resonate again. After 18 years, the prodigal bloodline returns to Shanti Niketan.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) remains one of Indian television’s most iconic and influential shows, having aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. At the peak of its popularity, it became a cultural phenomenon, with audiences across the country rearranging their daily routines to watch it. Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani struck a deep chord with viewers, turning the character into the definitive image of the ‘ideal’ Indian daughter-in-law for an entire generation.

Revived by creator Ektaa Kapoor, KSBKBT 2 brings back several familiar faces, including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand, who reprise their original roles. At the same time, the new instalment introduces a younger cast featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta, adding fresh dynamics to the beloved family drama. The show is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.