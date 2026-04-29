Akashdeep Saigal (51) talks about playing Smriti Irani (50)'s grandson in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Actor Akashdeep Saigal essayed the role of Tulsi Virani’s son, Ansh Gujral, in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Now, in the reboot, he has made a comeback to the show as Tulsi’s grandson. This development has not quite convinced the audience, with many feeling that the actor looks too old for the role. In an interview with Zoom, Akashdeep spoke about his surprising return to the show, calling it a masterclass in evolution and a strategic move. Akashdeep Saigal and Smriti Irani's confrontation scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Akashdep Saiagal on returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Tulsi's grandson Akashdeep addressed playing Tulsi’s grandson in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, after portraying her son in the first season, and said, “It’s a masterclass in evolution. Playing the son was about rebellion; playing the grandson is about legacy. Professionally, it’s a brilliant shift. Spiritually, it’s a reminder that while the name on the door changes, the soul of the performance stays the same.”

Calling it a “full-circle moment”, Akashdeep revealed his first reaction to Ektaa Kapoor pitching him Riyansh’s role. He said, “When Ekta calls, it’s not a pitch; it’s a shared vision. We’ve created history together, and we both knew that for the return of this legacy, it needed a specific kind of power. Bringing me in for Riyansh wasn’t just casting; it was a strategic move to bring back that X-factor.” He also described his reunion with the KSBKBT 2 cast as a “full-circle moment” and referred to Hiten, Gauri, Amar and himself as the “architects” of the show’s genre.

The latest episode showed Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, seeing Riyo for the first time and being left speechless. She is too shocked to say anything. Akashdeep, who earlier played Ansh in the first season, has returned to the show—this time as Ansh’s son, Riyo. However, many viewers were not pleased, with some pointing out that he appears older than his on-screen father.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) remains one of Indian television’s most iconic and influential shows, having aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. At the peak of its popularity, it became a cultural phenomenon, with audiences across the country rearranging their daily routines to watch it. Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani struck a deep chord with viewers, turning the character into the definitive image of the ‘ideal’ Indian daughter-in-law for an entire generation.

Revived by creator Ektaa Kapoor, KSBKBT 2 brings back several familiar faces, including Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan and Shakti Anand, who reprise their original roles. At the same time, the new instalment introduces a younger cast featuring Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma and Tanisha Mehta, adding fresh dynamics to the beloved family drama. The show is currently available for streaming on JioHotstar.