Ektaa Kapoor reveals what guests bring to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s birthday parties: ‘People only offer…’

Bollywood stars often throw lavish birthday parties that turn into star-studded affairs, with several industry colleagues in attendance. In a recent conversation with MK Talks, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor revealed what people usually take as gifts when attending the birthday parties of superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Ektaa Kapoor talks about what guests bring for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on their birthdays.

What gifts do guests give Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan When asked what people bring as gifts for stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Ektaa said, “People don’t usually carry gifts to birthdays, especially for big names like Salman or Shah Rukh Khan. What would you even take to their birthdays? I actually don’t attend many birthdays. On my own birthday, I go to Tirupati and don’t invite anyone. If you ask normally what one gives at a big person’s birthday, I’ve mostly seen that people only offer blessings.”

She added, “This impression about the film industry, that expensive gifts are exchanged, people drink heavily, and party all the time, is not true. In fact, you won’t find a more boring industry than this. The film industry is the most boring industry.” She further explained that everyone sleeps by 8 pm, wakes up early, and eats less food to focus on work and health. She added that the industry is not as glamorous or wild as people imagine.

Last year, when Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 60th birthday, the actor hosted a star-studded party attended by celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Rani Mukerji. Several videos and photos from the event surfaced online.

About Ektaa Kapoor's upcoming film Ektaa is currently busy promoting her upcoming production, Bhooth Bangla. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Tabu in key roles, among others. The trailer of the horror-comedy brought back nostalgia as Akshay and Rajpal recreated some of their iconic dialogues in the film. However, fans were not entirely pleased with it.

The film marks Akshay and Priyadarshan’s reunion after over a decade. Previously, the duo collaborated on films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). Fans have high expectations from Bhooth Bangla with Akshay and Priyadarshan reuniting. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10; however, due to the Dhurandhar wave, it was postponed. It is now set to release on April 17, with paid previews beginning from 9 pm on April 16.