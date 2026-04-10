Salman Khan hugs Anant Ambani tightly, Shah Rukh sends love on his 31st birthday: ‘Most selfless, kindest human’

Posting the images, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday to the most selfless, kindest human and an inspiration to many … my younger brother Anant.”

Salman took to his Instagram handle to share some candid happy pictures with Anant, calling him his younger brother. One image shows Salman showering affection on Anant as the two share a playful, tight embrace. Salman is seen dressed casually in a black shirt and denims. He is seen leaning in for a warm hug, while Anant breaks into a wide smile, eyes closed.

Anant Ambani ushered in his 31st birthday on April 10 in grand style, hosting a lavish celebration in Jamnagar. As midnight struck, the billionaire scion was flooded with warm wishes from across the film fraternity, with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge, showering the birthday boy with warmth, love, and good wishes.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram Stories to send good wishes to Anant, writing, “Here’s wishing Anant Ambani a very happy birthday… May you continue to do all the good u do..and uphold all that is positive and right. Keep up the good work and keep bringing smiles to people thru your work. God Bless you with the best of health and happiness always."

Ranveer Singh also used his Instagram handle to wish Anant on his birthday. Ranveer posted a goofy picture with Anant, and wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (kiss emoji).”

Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture with Anant while wishing him. He wrote, “Anant my brother, you are the kindest and the sweetest brother anyone can have. I pray to Mahadev that you stay in the best of health and be successful in all your ventures. Stay happy always and be the same loving brother you are to me. Happy birthday, God bless you! Har Har Mahadev.”

Anant Ambani turns 31 Anant Ambani turned 31 on April 10. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is celebrating his birthday in Jamnagar. Several prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt, have also joined the Ambani family in Jamnagar for the grand occasion.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Industries Limited scion has announced a series of philanthropic initiatives ahead of the occasion. According to news agency ANI, contributions worth ₹18 crore have been earmarked for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. This includes donations to the Rajrajeshwaram Temple and Guruvayur Temple, as well as a commitment towards restoring the historic East Gopuram at Rajrajeshwaram.

In Gujarat, additional initiatives have been planned, including the construction of a Yatri Bhavan in Dwarka, installation of escalators at Dwarka Shardapeeth, and a year-long bhojan prasad seva at Ambaji Temple aimed at serving lakhs of devotees.

Further plans include upgrades to educational infrastructure, establishment of gaushalas, community feasts, and welfare measures for workers and rural communities around Jamnagar.