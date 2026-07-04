Sooryavanshi, 15, becomes India’s youngest debutant

MUMBAI: India’s T20 team finally unleashed 15-year-old phenomenon Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in international cricket, handing him a debut in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became India’s youngest debutant after being included in the second T20 International against England at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Reuters)

At 15 years and 99 days, he thus became India’s youngest international cricketer, breaking the record of Sachin Tendulkar, who had made his India debut aged 16 years and 205 days in 1989. Sooryavanshi also becomes the youngest ever T20I player.

Receiving his India cap from vice-captain Tilak Varma, Sooryavanshi was the cynosure of all eyes as all his teammates rushed to congratulate him. The youngster was out for 14, stumped by Jos Buttler off spinner Will Jacks.

The explosive batter was picked in place of Sanju Samson, who failed in the first three games of the current UK tour. Samson was the player of the tournament at the 2026 T20I World Cup and leaving him out was a tough call for the team management.

However, Sooryavanshi’s form has been such that his credentials couldn’t be ignored any further.

Backing the teenage prodigy’s selection, skipper Shreyas Iyer said at the toss: “You’ve seen him in the past couple of months. How he takes on bowlers shows his confidence. No pressure to play him. He deserves the spot. He doesn’t take pressure at all. He’s unflinching, good to have him around. He’s aware of what’ll come in these matches. He’s got a calm demeanour, the way he bats in the nets shows what sort of character he is. The competition for spots is high, game after game, with the talent India has provided in the last two years.”

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Sooryavanshi had shared a picture of him batting in India’s blue jersey on his Instagram story with a two-word caption: “New chapter”. It was a hint that his much-anticipated debut was finally happening.

The Rajasthan Royals batter from Bihar earned his place in India’s T20 side at the back of a record-breaking IPL 2026, scoring 776 runs (SR 237.31), beating Chris Gayle’s record (59) for most sixes in a season by smashing 72.

Once the prodigy was named in India’s T20 side for the tour of Ireland and England, his debut became the biggest question. The batting sensation sat through the first three games on the tour, including the first two against Ireland.

The wait was finally over with the buzz having built from the moment he was named in the India squad. The fans didn’t have to wait long to watch him bat as Iyer elected to bat.

Sooryavanshi’s bat speed, shot selection, and fearless approach make him look like a once-in-a-generation talent. And the youngster hit the fourth ball he faced off Jofra Archer for a six.

He warmed up for his first international tour with a marauding 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series one-day final at Dambulla last month.

Given his immense potential, it is seen as the beginning of a long career.